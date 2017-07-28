Most Dangerous Battle Tanks in Pakistani Service: From Al Khalid I to the T-80

Yes, you are very right. Infact it has been the difference of mindsets of not only people after the partition but the overall physcological difference between the people of the indus and Gangetic region. We have been believing and still believe that they(the Hindus) are pretty weak( both physically and morally/mentally). This aggressive, confident and raw mindset is actually the thing that has kept us from not being shaken by the numerical and technological might of India. "India cannot deter Pakistan" . And among many reasons for this is the historical command we have had over them backed by religious zeal. Indians on the other hand are good only at mind games. The fact that a hindu cannot put up a good fight against others is prevailent among the common people. We infact enjoy war you may see the casual attitude of Pakistanis towards india although it is much stronger than us on paper. This has to do both with religion as well as history. We infact consider India is against the course and flow of history. And that

"The destiny of Pakistan is the destiny of mankind".

(Gen Hameed Gul)

This kind of fearless mindset is keeping us aloft of all the problems we have been facing all the questions being raised on the so called existenal threats that Pakistan was facing.