Most cyber attacks from the US: report

China prepared to launch full-scale counterattack: expert

China is prepared to launch a strong counterattack.

Aside from implanting viruses, the US has long been hacking information from the terminals of Chinese customers, and has been utilizing apps to tap, steal information and analyze the information they obtained

Chinese telecom giant Huawei said it suspected that the US government invaded its server.

China has likewise issued cryptosecurity policies, such as banning the use of US-made terminal equipment on certain occasions and places