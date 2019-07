Bingo. Musharaf's cabal is almost irrelevant today. Mush-MQM-Mullah trioka that he built up is neutered today. In the next term it would be time to go after those punks including Musharaf.



Personally I can't forgive Mush for two reasons -



1. He sold Afghanistan to India in 2001 for few dollars that he then distributed to his partners. The nation of Pakistan is still paying the price of seeing a hostile Kabul even today 19 years later.



2. He sold Karachi to Altaf who then turned that city into his personal mafia turf with murders and extortion on industrisal scale that has been overlooked by the media either because most of it was Karachi based and under threat or they got paid off.

