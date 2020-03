Most coronavirus cases in Pakistan have Iran travel history: Dr Mirza

Nearly 80% of the 892 officially confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Pakistan have earlier travelled to Iran, Special Assistant to PM on Health Dr Zafar Mirza said in a briefing on Tuesday.

The federal authorities and Balochistan government have been blamed for insufficient measures at Taftan quarantine centres where pilgrims were kept in unhealthy conditions and were not screened properly before being allowed to leave.