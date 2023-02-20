What's new

most boring defence sub-section on PDF

useless pointless whyevenhere ?

  • Total voters
    6
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

PDF VETERAN
Oct 18, 2007
66,963
1
136,972
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
there is everything in BD defense forum but nothing on defence anything . drama action susppense crime news current affairs politics p0rn propaganda BS everything but nothing on defense . since last 17 years 17 million threads on new fighter jet for bangladesh airforce but nothing was true .

dfa8db5d1714b38c600704bc4d408cfe.jpg
 
-=virus=-

-=virus=-

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 18, 2012
4,743
-24
3,132
Country
India
Location
India
Imran Khan said:
there is everything in BD defense forum but nothing on defence anything . drama action susppense crime news current affairs politics p0rn propaganda BS everything but nothing on defense . since last 17 years 17 million threads on new fighter jet for bangladesh airforce but nothing was true .

dfa8db5d1714b38c600704bc4d408cfe.jpg
Click to expand...
delete hi kar dia jaye

vohi sahi rahega

baaki, central asia section m they can continue to post..
 
-=virus=-

-=virus=-

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 18, 2012
4,743
-24
3,132
Country
India
Location
India
new underwear manufacturing, hilsa fishing, India sucking

BD are doing ok, doing what they can do (being the bitch niggas they are)

"bitch niggas do what they can do, real niggas do what they want to do"

@Bilal9 sup, you hilsakhor 4 footer fisherman ?
 
Paitoo

Paitoo

FULL MEMBER
Sep 8, 2021
1,454
4
2,991
Country
India
Location
India
Mujhe to saray defence sections boring lagtay hain. Defence equipment or military strategy ka thullu bhi nahi pata mujhe. I just come here for the society and politics gossip. LOL I am saying this on a defence forum.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

B
US, Bangladesh hold talks on defence co-op
Replies
7
Views
380
Tom-tom
T
B
Envoy: Australia eyes strengthening defence cooperation with Bangladesh
Replies
0
Views
160
Black_cats
B
W
Indian Defence Exports to cross $2 billion in FY23
Replies
2
Views
438
Raj-Hindustani
Raj-Hindustani
jamahir
  • Locked
Does PDF administration support "I"SIS supporters on PDF ?
Replies
11
Views
713
LeGenD
LeGenD
B
Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina set to arrive in Delhi on September 5; trade and defence ties on talks table
Replies
1
Views
662
bluesky
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom