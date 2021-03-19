What's new

Most Americans want to keep working remotely or at home as part of work schedule

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
23,216
24
16,811
Country
United States
Location
United States
www.cbsnews.com

Most Americans want to keep working remotely or at home as part of work schedule

Just a quarter of working Americans want to work exclusively outside the home.
www.cbsnews.com www.cbsnews.com

After a year of lockdowns that left many working Americans working from home or remotely, a large proportion of the U.S. workforce may not be eager to start working outside the home as restrictions ease across the country.

Twenty-six percent of Americans who are employed either full or part time say their ideal working situation would be to work outside the home. But that doesn't mean most want to work solely from home either: just 19% say this is their ideal work situation. Instead, the most popular option is to have some sort of combination, chosen by 41% of working Americans. Another 14% would simply rather not work at all.

1.png

The hybrid preference seems to be widespread, cutting across age groups, and it is the top choice of Americans who are employed both full and part time. There are some differences by gender: though both working men and women prefer a mix, men are twice as likely as women to prefer working outside the home, and by two-to-one, men would rather work fully outside the home than work fully from home or remotely. More women would rather work from inside the home or remotely all the time than only work outside of the home.

2.png

This poll was conducted by telephone April 13-18, 2021 among a random sample of 1,011 adults nationwide. Data collection was conducted on behalf of CBS News by SSRS of Glen Mills, PA. Phone numbers were dialed from samples of both standard landline and cell phones.

The poll employed a random digit dial methodology. For the landline sample, a respondent was randomly selected from all adults in the household. For the cell sample, interviews were conducted with the person who answered the phone.

Interviews were conducted in English and Spanish using live interviewers. The data have been weighted to reflect U.S. Census figures on demographic variables. The error due to sampling for results based on the entire sample could be plus or minus 3.5 percentage points. The error for the sample of Americans who work full or part time could be plus or minus 4.3 percentage points. The margin of error includes the effects of standard weighting procedures which enlarge sampling error slightly. This poll release conforms to the Standards of Disclosure of the National Council on Public Polls.


screenshot-2021-04-30-134356.png
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

D
Racism Made Golwalkar(Brahman) Support Hitler, Hatred for Muslims Made Him Favor Expulsion from Palestine
Replies
0
Views
112
Drizzt
D
beijingwalker
How China Controlled the Coronavirus
Replies
0
Views
441
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
maximuswarrior
Inside the U.S. military's raid against its own security guards that left dozens of Afghan children
Replies
6
Views
552
PakFactor
PakFactor
D
Monthly U.S. Budget Deficit Soared to Record $864 Billion in June
Replies
1
Views
439
LeGenD
LeGenD
Solomon2
  • Locked
Nuclear War Is Not A Problem
Replies
11
Views
997
SQ8
SQ8

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom