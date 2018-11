This is a clip made by a surviving member of a Pakistan Army convey that came under attack by Taliban and there were some casualties.Pakistan army cobra gunship came to rescue that killed off the ambushing Talibansadly this video has been plagersied and misused by multiple people and news channels claiming it to be the footage from Salala Base attack and claiming that cobra gunship of Pakistan army belongs to Americans. of course the original narrator voice is muted otherwise their shameless lie will be exposed.similar stuff was done by pro Taliban people who used the Faluja (Iraq) footage for their Lal Masjid videos.be vigilant and smart, never be fooled. to tell the truth we dont need lies to make our case.