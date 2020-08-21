"Mossad thinks Turkey is a bigger menace than Iran"

Its highly possible if only Pakistan makes its own decisions rather than be a slave to the Gulf countries. Turkey Iran Azerbaijan Pakistan security pact can be signed easily, these countries may have differences but they do not want to destroy each other, this will only harm themselves, after all we all border each other and strong neighbours will make us strong economically and militarily.



The issues in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Libya can be dealt with once a platform is created, where you work together, sign economic deals, defence deals, border deals, joint training of militaries etc.

