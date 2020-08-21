/ Register

"Mossad thinks Turkey is a bigger menace than Iran"

Discussion in 'Middle East & Africa' started by HaMoTZeMaS, Aug 21, 2020 at 3:11 AM.

    HaMoTZeMaS

    HaMoTZeMaS FULL MEMBER

    Erdogan’s constant search for scapegoats and enemies is leaving him friendless in the region.

    The man who is given most public credit for negotiating a groundbreaking deal between Israel and the UAE is the head of Mossad, Yossi Cohen. He has been talking secretly with fellow spooks in the Gulf states for years, pointing out that they shared a common enemy: Iran. But there was one encounter about 20 months ago when he let slip another agenda. “Iranian power is fragile,” he reportedly told spymasters from Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the Emirates, “but the real threat is from Turkey.

    That was quite something coming from the spy chief who masterminded the Israeli heist of large chunks of the Iranian nuclear archive from a warehouse in central Tehran.

    https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/loose-cannon-turkey-is-rattling-its-neighbours-72032kp0z


    For Israel, Turkey is a much bigger threat than Iran is.

    According to an article in The Times by Roger Boyes, the head of Israel’s intelligence agency, Mossad, said that Iranian power is fragile and that the real threat is from Turkey.

    Yossi Cohen of Mossad made these comments when talking with his Egyptian, Emirati and Saudi counterparts.

    According to Boyes, Cohen’s point “was not that Iran had ceased to be an existential menace but rather that it could be contained: through sanctions, embargoes, intelligence sharing and clandestine raids. Turkey’s coercive diplomacy, its sloppily calculated risk-taking across the Middle East, posed a different kind of challenge to strategic stability in the eastern Mediterranean.”

    Highlighted in the article was that NATO was no longer a force that could keep Greek and Turkish relations stable and that it “has lots its healing magic.”

    Boyd highlights that Turkey under Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan “flirts with war” and that “the constant search for enemies and scapegoats exhausts even his supporters, and has left him almost friendless in the region.”

    In Erdoğan’s mad drive to control the East Mediterranean and Middle East, he has picked up enemies in every corner, receiving only firm support for his aggression from Qatar, Azerbaijan and the expired Government of National Accords based in the Libyan capital of Tripoli and whose mandate to rule from the United Nations expired in December 2017.

    Greece on the other hand has received firm support from the Libyan Parliament, France, the EU, the U.S., Israel, Cyprus, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Armenia, among some.

    However, with Mossad identifying Turkey as a larger threat than Iran, this could completely change the geopolitics of the region as the EU and U.S. would be more willing to involve itself if Israel, that they see as a force of stability, is under threat.

    https://greekcitytimes.com/2020/08/20/israel-says-turkey-is-a-bigger-threat-than-iran/
     
    HaMoTZeMaS

    HaMoTZeMaS FULL MEMBER

    All from Middle East to Europe to US and many more are ganging up Against Turkey and a handful of allies.

    I Hope our brothers are ready.
     
    Pan-Islamic-Pakistan

    Pan-Islamic-Pakistan ELITE MEMBER

    I bet you that Pakistan is in the top 3 as well.

    Basically 3 strong Muslim nations which share borders, two of which have alliances with Russia and China. Turkey is strong enough on its own.
     
    jamal18

    jamal18 SENIOR MEMBER

    Yes. Fight Iraq and Syria for us. Then Iran, then Turkey.

    Slaves doing Zionist's bidding.
     
    Bismarck

    Bismarck SENIOR MEMBER

    Not against Turkey. Against Erdogan. He thinks, he could mess up, with the world.
     
    Pan-Islamic-Pakistan

    Pan-Islamic-Pakistan ELITE MEMBER

    Yes, everyone should realize that anti-Turkish faction is doing the bidding of US and Israel, otherwise there is no benefit to having ill ties with Turkey.

    Eurasian Muslim defense pact is a necessity. It is important to find a final settlement to problems in Syria and Iraq, and move forward.

    Iran needs to accept Turkish role there and Pakistani role in Afghanistan. We can move forward from there.
     
    Pan-Islamic-Pakistan

    Pan-Islamic-Pakistan ELITE MEMBER

    How would Turkey remain strong if a government subservient to the West is installed, like what was attempted during the coup?
     
    The Eagle

    The Eagle SENIOR MODERATOR

    Look who's saying and calling other menace. Damn this NWO.
     
    PakAlp

    PakAlp FULL MEMBER

    Its highly possible if only Pakistan makes its own decisions rather than be a slave to the Gulf countries. Turkey Iran Azerbaijan Pakistan security pact can be signed easily, these countries may have differences but they do not want to destroy each other, this will only harm themselves, after all we all border each other and strong neighbours will make us strong economically and militarily.

    The issues in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Libya can be dealt with once a platform is created, where you work together, sign economic deals, defence deals, border deals, joint training of militaries etc.
     
    S Hussain

    S Hussain FULL MEMBER

    These Jews are trying to create wars between Muslims. They have their stooges throughout the Middle East. The descendants of Yazid are quite happy to do the bidding of their Zionist masters as long as they can stay in power.
     
    Pan-Islamic-Pakistan

    Pan-Islamic-Pakistan ELITE MEMBER

    Iran is the main hurdle, which I am confident can be rectified if China gets involved. That is because most other Eurasian Islamic states' interests converge now. Iran will have to reset some of its policies in the region.
     
    S Hussain

    S Hussain FULL MEMBER

    During this holy month we should remember what these so called Kings are capable of doing. They destroyed our prophets family and therefore they are capable of turning on anyone.
     
    Trango Towers

    Trango Towers ELITE MEMBER

    A muslims will always have enemies left right and centre
     
    Trango Towers

    Trango Towers ELITE MEMBER

    So it begins
     
    Zapper

    Zapper FULL MEMBER

    Mossad is right, Erdoğan should be appropriately dealt with
     
