Mossad, Mumbai 2008 and Hafiz Saeed.

I have been a student of defence, intelligence, national security and weapons for almost 18 years now. I have read enough about various intelligence agencies and how they operate and what they are famous for. MOSSAD is legendry for coming after anyone who kills an Israeli. It doesn't matter how long it takes for them to find that person, but they do find you and kill you. So now the question which keeps popping my mind is that in Mumbai attack of 2008, six jews including four Israeli nationals were killed. And if Israel fully believes India's claim of Hafiz Saeed and Hammad Lakhvi among others being involved in Mumbai attack How come Israel never have attempted to take out Hafiz Saeed or Hammad Lakhvi.Or they tried and failed. I have tried to talk to Israeli journalists and other Indians on it and there is total silence on this matter from both sides. No one says anything. Not that I want something to happen to Hafiz Saeed and Hammad Lakhvi but knowing MOSSAD history there is no way hell that they never thought of it.