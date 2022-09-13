What's new

Mossad head: Nuclear deal won’t give Iran ‘immunity’ from Israeli operations

www.jpost.com

Mossad chief Barnea flies to Washington to try to halt Iran nuclear deal

The spy chief’s visit is part of a string of senior Israeli officials who have been campaigning to block the deal.
www.timesofisrael.com

Mossad head: Nuclear deal won’t give Iran ‘immunity’ from Israeli operations

In 1st public speech, Barnea says spy agency won't join 'charade' of emerging accord 'based on Iranian lies,' thwarted 'dozens of Iranian terror attacks on Israelis, Jews abroad'
He said that after consulting his American masters.

USA keep playing double. By one side they say they want Iran Deal, by the other side they give free pass to Israel to keep unstabilizing Iran.
 
Usually it is recommended to reconcile between the people, however when one side is willfully dishonest and trying any given chance to renege, then there is no need to come to any agreement. In fact it would be criminal to agree to such people.
 
Daylamite Warrior said:
Usually it is recommended to reconcile between the people, however when one side is willfully dishonest and trying any given chance to renege, then there is no need to come to any agreement. In fact it would be criminal to agree to such people.
That side is USA.

Israel regime is just a corrupt puppet regime with corrupt leaders who risk their own people lives for American money.

USA needs a large war in ME. And they wont change their mind.
 
BHAN85 said:
He said that after consulting his American masters.

USA keep playing double. By one side they say they want Iran Deal, by the other side they give free pass to Israel to keep unstabilizing Iran.
Israel better concentrate on other affairs. Iet me suggest an interesting topic: how Israel will get hit when Russia will cut Europes fuel supply. Another topic: how Europes fossil fuel dependency insures Israels safety.

Israel better stop banging iran, afterall the last massayah will be a persian Jew.
 

