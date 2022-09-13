Mossad chief Barnea flies to Washington to try to halt Iran nuclear deal
The spy chief’s visit is part of a string of senior Israeli officials who have been campaigning to block the deal.
Mossad head: Nuclear deal won’t give Iran ‘immunity’ from Israeli operations
In 1st public speech, Barnea says spy agency won't join 'charade' of emerging accord 'based on Iranian lies,' thwarted 'dozens of Iranian terror attacks on Israelis, Jews abroad'
He said that after consulting his American masters.
USA keep playing double. By one side they say they want Iran Deal, by the other side they give free pass to Israel to keep unstabilizing Iran.