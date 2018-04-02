What's new

Mosquitoes overrun Chinese apartment complex turned into ‘vertical forest’

Residents shun Chinese 'vertical forest' housing project because the trees meant to revolutionize urban living have attracted plagues of mosquitos

An experimental green housing project in a Chinese megacity promised prospective residents life in a 'vertical forest', with manicured gardens on every balcony.

All 826 apartments were sold out by April this year, according to the project's estate agent, but instead of a modern eco-paradise, the towers look like the set of a desolate, post-apocalyptic film.

Only a handful of families have moved into Chengdu's Qiyi City Forest Garden because of an infestation of mosquitoes, state media have reported.

1600293302156.png

Drone photos show an aerial view of Qiyi City Forest Garden residential buildings complex in Chengdu, China

1600293324662.png

The project in the southwestern city was built in 2018, with every private balcony designed to provide space for plants to grow

1600293361792.png

A photo from the beginning of August shows residents looking on from a balcony covered with plants in their apartment

1600293384207.png

All 826 apartments were sold out by April this year, according to the project's estate agent, but instead of a modern eco-paradise, the towers look like the set of a desolate, post-apocalyptic film

The project in the southwestern city was built in 2018, with every private balcony designed to provide space for plants to grow, according to local media reports.

Without any tenants to care for them, the eight towers have been overrun by their own plants - and invaded by mosquitoes.

Plants have almost entirely swallowed up some neglected balconies, with branches hanging over railings all over the towers, footage shot this month showed.

1600293413268.png

Plants have almost entirely swallowed up some neglected balconies, with branches hanging over railings all over the towers


1600293433086.png

Some residents appeared to have braved the mosquitoes as a handful of balconies had pruned plants and outdoor furniture, and lights turned on inside the apartments

Paper was seen taped over some of the windows that were still visible behind the overgrown plants.

But some residents appeared to have braved the mosquitoes - a handful of balconies had pruned plants and outdoor furniture, and lights turned on inside the apartments.

Only about 10 families have moved in, according to the state-run Global Times newspaper.

1600293474485.png

When the project was built in 2018, each balcony was given space to grow its own plants but they are now overrun, with branches hanging down on the balcony below


1600293492375.png

The plants on the balconies in Chengdu's Qiyi City Forest Garden have overgrown and been invaded by mosquitoes


www.dailymail.co.uk

Chinese 'vertical forest' housing project attracted mosquitos

All 826 apartments in Chengdu were sold out by April this year, according to project's estate agent, but the towers look like the set of a desolate, post-apocalyptic film.
www.dailymail.co.uk www.dailymail.co.uk
 
When you take green environment way too far :enjoy:
 
