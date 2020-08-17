What's new

Mosques in KP to be solarised

Mosques in KP to be solarised
By
Aziz Buneri
-
September 17, 2020





ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister (CM) Mahmood Khan has directed authorities of the Energy and Power Department for the timely completion of ongoing mosque solarisation projects in the province so that the places of worship are provided with uninterrupted electricity.

While chairing a meeting of the KP Energy Development Organisation (PEDO) to review the progress so far made on the projects regard to solarisation of mosques, he assured that
the provincial government would provide all required resources for the projects.

The meeting was attended by PEDO CEO, Energy and Power Department secretary, project director and other relevant high officials.

The chief minister directed the authorities concerned for adopting realistic criteria in the selection of mosques for solarisation so that those which face acute power shortage could be facilitated.

The meeting was informed that, so far six different solarisation projects had been completed by PEDO at a total cost of Rs1,053.82 million whereas the completed projects would save Rs82 million annually.

It was also disclosed that under the above-mentioned schemes, over 6,500 homes had been solarised in different areas of the province. Similarly, in merged areas, three hundred mosques and non-Muslims' worship places have also been solarised at a total estimated cost of Rs3,734 million.

These completed projects are expected to save Rs348 million per annum.

It may be mentioned here that in total, these projects would cover 850 mosques of merged districts, 1,151 mosques of Swat district, 440 mosques of Peshawar and 4,000 mosques of other districts.

profit.pakistantoday.com.pk

Mosques in KP to be solarised

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister (CM) Mahmood Khan has directed authorities of the Energy and Power Department for the timely completion of ongoing mosque solarisation projects in
profit.pakistantoday.com.pk profit.pakistantoday.com.pk
---------------
 
