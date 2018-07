Mosque Imam caught attempting rape on 3 year old student

According to sources, the Imam took her to his residence adjacent to the mosque. However, someone in the mosque noticed the apparently bizarre behaviour and called other villagers.Okara: The Imam of a mosque in the village 43-GD was caught red-handed as he attempted to rape his 3-year-old student.The three-year-old (name undisclosed) went to the mosque for her daily Quran lesson after the Fajr prayer. According to sources, the Imam took her to his residence adjacent to the mosque. However, someone in the mosque noticed the apparently bizarre behaviour and called other villagers.The villagers besieged the mosque, and after having caught the Imam, they beat him up and shaved his head. The suspect is currently in the custody of the police.