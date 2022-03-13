Mosque housing 80 civilians in Mariupol bombarded

Ukraine has accused Russia of refusing to allow people out of Mariupol, where a blockade has left hundreds of thousands trapped [Vadim Ghirda/AP]

Russian forces have shelled a mosque in the southern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, where more than 80 adults and children have taken refuge, Ukraine’s foreign ministry said on Saturday.The ministry said in a tweet that Turkish citizens were among those who were seeking refuge in the mosque when it was bombarded.“The mosque of Sultan Suleiman the Magnificent and his wife Roxolana (Hurrem Sultan) in Mariupol was shelled by Russian invaders,” the foreign ministry said. “More than 80 adults and children are hiding there from the shelling, including citizens of Turkey.”