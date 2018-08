The German Nino K. reviced a 10 year prison sentence for his bomb attack on the Faith mosque in Dresden Germany. The court sentenced him for tryed murder, fire raising, bring a bomb to explosion.At his attack in 2016 luckly no one was killed or injured.Most likely his capture by the police soon after the bomb attack safed lifes... the police found a second 4.5kg bomb in his apartment a third bomb was throw by Nino K. in the river Elbe short befor the police captured him.