'Moshari' A horror short by Nuhash Humayun.

Homo Sapiens

Homo Sapiens

Feb 3, 2015
Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Watch This Horror Short in the Darkest Room Possible​

Moshari crafts a terrifying vampire tale in just 20 minutes.​

By
Cheryl Eddy

PublishedYesterday 7:00PM


Screenshot: Vimeo

In Bangladesh, two sisters hurry home one afternoon. At first, nothing seems unusual as they bicker in typical sibling fashion (“Come quick, or you’re dead!”) and go about their routine. But as writer-director Nuhash Humayun’s horror short Moshari continues, it becomes clear that something is wrong in their world. Apocalyptically wrong.

“Moshari” translates to “mosquito net,” and it’s the most important thing to have around you as the dark of night falls. Because if you don’t protect yourself... watch and see!

vimeo.com

MOSHARI

20+ festivals, 10 awards and counting. The first Oscar® Qualifying film in Bangladesh history. in MOSHARI : Two sisters are forced inside a mosquito net (moshari)…
vimeo.com vimeo.com



Humayun’s excellently tense short came to io9's attention thanks to Short of the Week; it also won a jury prize in the “Midnight Shorts” category at this year’s South by Southwest Film Festival, which praised it for its “fresh take on blood sucking creatures set in an non-traditional post-apocalyptic world.”

It’s rare event to see any cinema from Bangladesh make it stateside, much less a horror film—so for fans of horror hailing from non-Western countries, Moshari is a treat. A terrifying treat. A treat that will also make you wish little kids would just do what they’re told when there are monsters around, dammit. Watch it in the darkest room possible to make sure you don’t miss any details!

