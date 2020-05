Moscow Strongly Condemns Use of Riot Control Weapons Against Reporters by US Police

Moscow views the deliberate spraying of a tear substance by Minneapolis police at the face of a RIA Novosti correspondent as a manifestation of unjustified brutality, and considers the use of riot control weapons by US law enforcement officers against journalists to be unacceptable

