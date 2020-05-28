Moscow is going back into lockdown as Covid-19 deaths multiply in Russia

Tai Hai Chen said: This coming winter is going to be very bad for Russia. Moscow has high population density. Virus thrives in winter in high population density places where it easily spreads. Click to expand...

The virus is more resilient then we previously thought expect more lethal variants to pop up for the next decade or so. I predict another major break-out coming from with this very same covid19 it will jump from humans to animals and than jump back to humans and I expect one much more lethal than the one we have experienced in the next 1-2 years this break-out will emerge this is my prediction all the previous vaccines will mean nothing as the virus will significiantly get alerted