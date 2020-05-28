What's new

Moscow is going back into lockdown as Covid-19 deaths multiply in Russia

Moscow is going back into lockdown as Covid-19 deaths multiply in Russia



Moscow is going back into lockdown as Covid-19 deaths multiply in Russia

Moscow will impose a 10-day lockdown from next week in an effort to curb soaring Covid-19 cases, the city's mayor has said, as Russia endures its worst-ever phase of the pandemic.
Moscow (CNN)Moscow will impose a 10-day lockdown from next week in an effort to curb soaring Covid-19 cases, the city's mayor has said, as Russia endures its worst-ever phase of the pandemic.
"In the coming days, we will reach historic peaks in Covid cases," Sergey Sobyanin wrote in his blog, before announcing strict restrictions from October 28 to November 7.
"During this period, the work of all enterprises and organizations on the territory of the city of Moscow should be suspended," he said, before outlining a few limited exemptions.
 
This coming winter is going to be very bad for Russia. Moscow has high population density. Virus thrives in winter in high population density places where it easily spreads.
 
This coming winter is going to be very bad for Russia. Moscow has high population density. Virus thrives in winter in high population density places where it easily spreads.
The virus is more resilient then we previously thought expect more lethal variants to pop up for the next decade or so. I predict another major break-out coming from with this very same covid19 it will jump from humans to animals and than jump back to humans and I expect one much more lethal than the one we have experienced in the next 1-2 years this break-out will emerge this is my prediction all the previous vaccines will mean nothing as the virus will significiantly get alerted
 
The virus is more resilient then we previously thought expect more lethal variants to pop up for the next decade or so. I predict another major break-out coming from with this very same covid19 it will jump from humans to animals and than jump back to humans and I expect one much more lethal than the one we have experienced in the next 1-2 years this break-out will emerge this is my prediction all the previous vaccines will mean nothing as the virus will significiantly get alerted
I hear this virus has a gene that can shut down a person's immune system the way it shuts down a person's sense of taste and smell. It's pretty cool. Definitely an evolutionary success in my books.

It's been dealing with bats in an arms race for tens of millions of years before jumping into humans a couple of years ago. It's evolved a few neat tricks up its sleeves.
 
mRNA vaccines can be changed every week if the authorities want to allow that.

The only problem is how long they want to test each one for safety before they release it to the general public.

Obviously the side effects of taking tons of slightly different mRNA vaccines will probably outweigh the benefits though.
 
mRNA vaccines can be changed every week if the authorities want to allow that.
It can. But pharma won't. It costs billions of dollars to revamp a production line to a new product. They won't do it unless hospitalization goes through the roof. As long as hospitalization is manageable they will sell the old product even though it is bad at preventing infection.

All the vax can be changed within a week if they want. Same with inactivated.
 
