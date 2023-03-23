What's new

Moscow honors pilot who crashed US drone, Washington labels him ‘at best an idiot’

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

Moscow honors pilot who crashed US drone, Washington labels him ‘at best an idiot’​

3c965d53-fa2b-4b1e-822f-9f90ea124b2e_16x9_1200x676.jpg

Russian Minister of Defense Sergey Shoigu awarded Gold Star medals and bestowed the Orders of Courage on the two pilots on March 22, 2023. (Russian Defense Ministry/TASS)

March 22, 2023

Moscow on Wednesday awarded medals and honored with Orders of Courage the Su-27 pilots who intercepted the US drone which crashed into the Black Sea, while Washington labelled the pilot it blames for causing the crash as being “at best an idiot.”

Russian Minister of Defense Sergey Shoigu awarded Gold Star medals and bestowed the Orders of Courage on the two pilots, the ministry said.

“In addition, the Orders of Courage were bestowed on the pilots of Su-27 planes who prevented an American MQ-9 unmanned aerial vehicle from violating the airspace temporarily restricted for flights for the purposes of the special military operation,” the ministry statement added.


Meanwhile, John Kirby, the White House national security spokesperson, said: “I don't know of another military in the world, another air force in the world that would award a pilot for smashing into a drone. If that's bravery, then I guess they've got a different definition of it. It’s ludicrous. It’s insulting.”

Kirby added: “I have no clue why they would give a bravery award to a pilot who was at worst maliciously putting himself and US property at great risk and at best just an idiot.”

A US military surveillance drone (MQ-9 Reaper) crashed into the Black Sea on March 14 after an encounter with Russian Su-27 fighter jets in international airspace near territory Russia claims to have annexed from Ukraine.

The US and Russian offered different versions of events diverging over the cause of the drone’s crash. The US maintains that a Russian Su-27 jet clipped the propeller of the drone which led to the crash; while Russia denies any physical contact between its jets and the drone, and says, “the device went out of control as a result of sharp maneuvering,” then crashed.

This was the first such incident between Washington and Moscow since the latter launched its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

On Monday, the Russian defense ministry said a Russian Su-35 fighter jet was scrambled over the Baltic Sea to intercept two US B-52H strategic bombers flying towards the Russian border. Washington denies the incident took place.

english.alarabiya.net

Moscow honors pilot who crashed US drone, Washington labels him 'at best an idiot'

Moscow on Wednesday awarded medals and honored with Orders of Courage the Su-27 pilots who intercepted the US drone which crashed into the Black Sea, while
PradoTLC

PradoTLC

to bring down a drone with little or no damage to be reversed engineered... and the yankee doodles call him an idiot?


the Su-27 could have shot the drone down.. no big deal.. I don't think that was the objective. The Americans are just creating a screen to hide their loss... ie the Russians have access to drone's tech

beijingwalker said:
Meanwhile, John Kirby, the White House national security spokesperson, said: “I don't know of another military in the world, another air force in the world that would award a pilot for smashing into a drone.
there is one such airforce..

ie Indian airforce

they gave medals just for showing up in a battle zone or getting shot down
 
TopGun786

TopGun786

PradoTLC said:
to bring down a drone with little or no damage to be reversed engineered... and the yankee doodles call him an idiot?
Yes, personally I feel it was a big slap on the big mouth of ''Amreeka''.

PradoTLC said:
there is one such airforce..

ie Indian airforce

they gave medals just for showing up in a battle zone or getting shot down
haha. You literally snatched these words out of my mouth. 🤭
 
Raj-Hindustani

Raj-Hindustani

Actually, he done a good for the Russian.

What if Russian was able to recover the sensitive devies from the sea?

Russia is not good on drone technology, but if they will able to reverse engineering or something than it will be a great help for them.
 

