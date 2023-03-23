Moscow honors pilot who crashed US drone, Washington labels him ‘at best an idiot’​

beijingwalker said: Meanwhile, John Kirby, the White House national security spokesperson, said: “I don't know of another military in the world, another air force in the world that would award a pilot for smashing into a drone. Click to expand...

to bring down a drone with little or no damage to be reversed engineered... and the yankee doodles call him an idiot?the Su-27 could have shot the drone down.. no big deal.. I don't think that was the objective. The Americans are just creating a screen to hide their loss... ie the Russians have access to drone's techthere is one such airforce..ie Indian airforcethey gave medals just for showing up in a battle zone or getting shot down