What's new

Moscow could destroy US, Patrushev warns

Muhammed45

Muhammed45

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 2, 2015
9,381
-14
15,807
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of

Ukraine-Russia updates: Moscow could destroy US, Patrushev warns​

AP23086402203719.jpg

People stand in front of a heavily damaged building

People stand in front of a heavily damaged building after a Russian attack in Sloviansk, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine [Libkos/AP Photo]
By Edna Mohamed and Virginia Pietromarchi
Published On 27 Mar 202327 Mar 2023


The live blog is now closed, thank you for joining us. Here are the updates for Monday, March 27:
  • Nikolai Patrushev, secretary of Russia’s Security Council, warns that Moscow has enough weapons to destroy “any adversary”, including the United States, if its existence is threatened.
  • The United Nations Security Council has rejected a resolution tabled by Russia calling for an independent inquiry into September explosions on the Nord Stream gas pipelines.
  • The Ukrainian governor of Donetsk says at least two people have been killed and 29 are wounded, including a child, after a Russian attack on Sloviansk early Monday morning.
  • President Vladimir Putin says Western criticism will not influence Russia’s plans to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in neighbouring Belarus.
  • Russian forces are turning Avdiivka, a city in the Donetsk region near Bakhmut, into “a place from post-apocalyptic movies”, a top Ukrainian official says.
 
O

Oldman1

ELITE MEMBER
May 28, 2011
9,946
-1
4,563
Country
United States
Location
United States
Muhammed45 said:

Ukraine-Russia updates: Moscow could destroy US, Patrushev warns​

View attachment 922427
People stand in front of a heavily damaged building

People stand in front of a heavily damaged building after a Russian attack in Sloviansk, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine [Libkos/AP Photo]
By Edna Mohamed and Virginia Pietromarchi
Published On 27 Mar 202327 Mar 2023


The live blog is now closed, thank you for joining us. Here are the updates for Monday, March 27:
  • Nikolai Patrushev, secretary of Russia’s Security Council, warns that Moscow has enough weapons to destroy “any adversary”, including the United States, if its existence is threatened.
  • The United Nations Security Council has rejected a resolution tabled by Russia calling for an independent inquiry into September explosions on the Nord Stream gas pipelines.
  • The Ukrainian governor of Donetsk says at least two people have been killed and 29 are wounded, including a child, after a Russian attack on Sloviansk early Monday morning.
  • President Vladimir Putin says Western criticism will not influence Russia’s plans to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in neighbouring Belarus.
  • Russian forces are turning Avdiivka, a city in the Donetsk region near Bakhmut, into “a place from post-apocalyptic movies”, a top Ukrainian official says.
Click to expand...
Russia is the one talking about weapons and threatening others. Not sure how they think their existence is threatened.
 
Muhammed45

Muhammed45

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 2, 2015
9,381
-14
15,807
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Oldman1 said:
Russia is the one talking about weapons and threatening others. Not sure how they think their existence is threatened.
Click to expand...
INF might have weakened Russian missile capability in the mid range but they have super-destructive long range nuclear missiles from hypersonic gliders to multi warhead ICBMs capable of wiping off USA from the world map.

You messed with them, that's what they are capable of.
 
S

STREANH

FULL MEMBER
Aug 12, 2021
522
0
702
Country
India
Location
India
The fact is Putin is an idiot and he has destroyed his country for his own political ambitions. Nukes without a strong economy is the same as North Korea; a barking dog who cannot bite.
 
Leishangthem

Leishangthem

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 12, 2019
2,184
-7
2,234
Country
India
Location
India
STREANH said:
The fact is Putin is an idiot and he has destroyed his country for his own political ambitions. Nukes without a strong economy is the same as North Korea; a barking dog who cannot bite.
Click to expand...
but russia has nuclear subs prowling near american coast,china can only these type of geographic advantage.
Russia can do everything it claim about america.
 
Char

Char

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 31, 2018
2,459
0
3,054
Country
China
Location
China
STREANH said:
The fact is Putin is an idiot and he has destroyed his country for his own political ambitions. Nukes without a strong economy is the same as North Korea; a barking dog who cannot bite.
Click to expand...

This is why China may support Russian conventional weapons.

If NATO is unwilling to end the war in Ukraine and continues to deliver offensive weapons to Ukraine, Russia will use nuclear weapons if there are too many casualties in a conventional war.

If Russia uses nuclear weapons, the catastrophe it will cause to the world is too terrible, it is better to use China's conventional weapons.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Russia to consider ability of US, UK, France to nuke Moscow in deciding fate of New START treaty
Replies
2
Views
95
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
One year on, what do Chinese residents of Russia origin living on the China-Russia border think about the Ukraine war?
Replies
1
Views
336
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Russia Welcomes China Peace Plan, Says It Is Open to Talks
2 3 4 5
Replies
66
Views
2K
etylo
E
beijingwalker
Japan Prime Minister Kishida making surprise visit to Ukraine to meet Zelensky
Replies
6
Views
200
REhorror
R
beijingwalker
Ukraine Peace in sight? Xi Jinping to speak with Zelenskyy after meeting Putin in Moscow: report
Replies
0
Views
151
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom