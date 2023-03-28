Muhammed45
ELITE MEMBER
- Oct 2, 2015
- 9,381
- -14
- Country
-
- Location
-
Ukraine-Russia updates: Moscow could destroy US, Patrushev warns
People stand in front of a heavily damaged building after a Russian attack in Sloviansk, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine [Libkos/AP Photo]
By Edna Mohamed and Virginia Pietromarchi
Published On 27 Mar 202327 Mar 2023
The live blog is now closed, thank you for joining us. Here are the updates for Monday, March 27:
- Nikolai Patrushev, secretary of Russia’s Security Council, warns that Moscow has enough weapons to destroy “any adversary”, including the United States, if its existence is threatened.
- The United Nations Security Council has rejected a resolution tabled by Russia calling for an independent inquiry into September explosions on the Nord Stream gas pipelines.
- The Ukrainian governor of Donetsk says at least two people have been killed and 29 are wounded, including a child, after a Russian attack on Sloviansk early Monday morning.
- President Vladimir Putin says Western criticism will not influence Russia’s plans to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in neighbouring Belarus.
- Russian forces are turning Avdiivka, a city in the Donetsk region near Bakhmut, into “a place from post-apocalyptic movies”, a top Ukrainian official says.