Moscow could destroy US, Patrushev warns

STREANH said: The fact is Putin is an idiot and he has destroyed his country for his own political ambitions. Nukes without a strong economy is the same as North Korea; a barking dog who cannot bite.

This is why China may support Russian conventional weapons.If NATO is unwilling to end the war in Ukraine and continues to deliver offensive weapons to Ukraine, Russia will use nuclear weapons if there are too many casualties in a conventional war.If Russia uses nuclear weapons, the catastrophe it will cause to the world is too terrible, it is better to use China's conventional weapons.