Mortar shells landed in Nazerabad village.

It is unknown whether there was a drone involved or not, there were atleast 3 projectile fired, it is unknown who fired it, locals say Iranian forces did but it is yet to be corroborated.
 
According to an iranian member on this forum, at least I think he's iranian, the location where the projectiles landed from the border was 32km away.... This seems sus. I think its the terrorists with their propaganda again.
 
According to an iranian member on this forum, at least I think he's iranian, the location where the projectiles landed from the border was 32km away.... This seems sus. I think its the terrorists with their propaganda again.
Indeed it could be an attempt by some Baloch militant organization, but what is interesting is multiple locals saying they saw a drone, though then again the update said it was mortars. Would be really nice if an official statement could come out.
 
