Mortar shells landed in Nazerabad village.

Huffal said: According to an iranian member on this forum, at least I think he's iranian, the location where the projectiles landed from the border was 32km away.... This seems sus. I think its the terrorists with their propaganda again. Click to expand...

Indeed it could be an attempt by some Baloch militant organization, but what is interesting is multiple locals saying they saw a drone, though then again the update said it was mortars. Would be really nice if an official statement could come out.