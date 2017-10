The Taft and Meybod delegate stated: "Agreements between countries are signed for cases like the pursuit of terrorists who crossed the border of the country and go to neighboring countries, and we signed such an agreement with Pakistan in previous years.

The deputy chairman of the National Security Commission noted: "We have also given decisive powers to our border guards, so that we can prosecute drug and human traffickers and those who disturb the borders.



In response to the question that Iran might launch missiles/mortars on the border if terrorists enter Iran, Dehghani said that there might be conflicts against terrorists to pursue terrorists and that this is a natural thing in the world.



"Border conflicts between the two countries in the world are different, the border guards of the two fellow countries may be involved, but the border guards of the two countries of Iran and Pakistan are in agreement and have formal agreements also coordinated, and we have no hostile factions and our main enemies are smugglers.

The deputy chairman of the National Security Commission about the reaction of Iran to the terrorist attacks on the borders and whether we are just waiting for the actions of the neighboring country, said: "We are taking steps at all levels, that is, we carry out security and intelligence operations and the Foreign Ministry leads Diplomatic relations, and security authorities are conducting bilateral talks between Iran and Pakistan, aiming to establish border security in cooperation amongst the two countries."