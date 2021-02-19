Log in
Register
What's new
Search
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Home
Forums
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
What's new
New posts
New media
New media comments
New profile posts
Latest activity
Media
New media
New comments
Search media
Members
Current visitors
New profile posts
Search profile posts
Forum Rules
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Menu
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
Home
Forums
World Affairs Forum
Americas
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
Mortal Kombat Official Trailer
Thread starter
F-22Raptor
Start date
Today at 5:38 AM
F-22Raptor
SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 19, 2014
7,103
2
9,838
Country
Location
Today at 5:38 AM
#1
WinterFangs
FULL MEMBER
Oct 22, 2019
154
0
257
Country
Location
37 minutes ago
#2
Trailer looks great
Pakistan Space Agency
SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 22, 2019
3,711
-26
5,671
Country
Location
27 minutes ago
#3
I recently watch a Nicholas Cage movie, Jui Jitsu.
What a load of Martial Arts rubbish that was, full of poor quality CGI and a childish story-line.
You must log in or register to reply here.
Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)
Share:
Reddit
Pinterest
Tumblr
WhatsApp
Email
Link
Latest posts
PLA official casualty numbers of the Gallwan valley clash released today on PLA Daily.
Latest: pothead
A moment ago
Indian Defence Forum
X
Indian Propaganda claiming it 'forced China to end Pangong Tso aggression'
Latest: xyxmt
A moment ago
Central & South Asia
L
Haan Main Punjabi Hun: Maryam Nawaz Yells
Latest: Ladyuk
1 minute ago
Pakistani Siasat
China will pay a price for its human rights abuses, Biden warns
Latest: ZeEa5KPul
1 minute ago
China & Far East
NIO has become a 'religion' for its car owners
Latest: ZeEa5KPul
3 minutes ago
China & Far East
Pakistan Defence Latest Posts
PAF victories against Israeli Air Force, kept secret for 25 years - Air Commodore (r) Khalid Chishti
Latest: Indus Pakistan
49 minutes ago
Pakistan Air Force
27 Feb 19: PAF shot down two Indian aircrafts inside Pakistani airspace: DG ISPR
Latest: Mirage Battle Commander
Today at 5:42 AM
Pakistan Air Force
PAF Squadrons History
Latest: ghazi52
Today at 5:41 AM
Pakistan Air Force
PAF 2021 GD(P) Registeration
Latest: Mirage Battle Commander
Today at 5:34 AM
Pakistan Air Force Archive
Pakistan Air Force | News & Discussions.
Latest: ghazi52
Today at 4:28 AM
Pakistan Air Force
Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts
L
Haan Main Punjabi Hun: Maryam Nawaz Yells
Latest: Ladyuk
1 minute ago
Pakistani Siasat
X
New wave of indian Propaganda coming #HalalToolkit
Latest: xyxmt
11 minutes ago
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
PPP wins Sanghar, Karachi by-polls, PDM Pishin
Latest: El Sidd
25 minutes ago
Pakistani Siasat
The first dictatorship - Pakistan 1948-1958.
Latest: AgNoStiC MuSliM
31 minutes ago
Pakistan History
X
Pakistan Installs Its First Artificial Reefs In The Coastal Area Of Jiwani, Balochistan
Latest: xyxmt
56 minutes ago
Infrastructure & Development
Military Forum Latest Posts
Satellite images suggest China’s new tanker aircraft is under production
Latest: beijingwalker
5 minutes ago
Military Forum
Sweden commits to future GlobalEye buy
Latest: Zarvan
5 minutes ago
Air Warfare
Life of a Soldier in Stalingrad: William Hoffman | War Stories
Latest: PaklovesTurkiye
Today at 5:11 AM
Military History & Tactics
Great Seljuks
Latest: TheSnakeEatingMarkhur
Today at 3:09 AM
Military History & Tactics
S
In signal to Iran, Israel, US begin developing Arrow-4 missile defense system
Latest: Salmanov
Today at 3:07 AM
Air Warfare
Country Latest Posts
PLA official casualty numbers of the Gallwan valley clash released today on PLA Daily.
Latest: pothead
A moment ago
Indian Defence Forum
How the Urdu language and literature slipped into darkness in Bangladesh
Latest: Atlas
6 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
Twitter defies Indian government and refuses to remove more than 1,100 accounts over farmer protests
Latest: AgNoStiC MuSliM
24 minutes ago
Indian Defence Forum
B
Bangladesh’s importance in South Asia growing, US Ambassador says
Latest: Black_cats
40 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
L
Saudi investors keen to invest $5bn in Bangladesh
Latest: Last starfighter
Today at 5:37 AM
Bangladesh Defence Forum
Home
Forums
World Affairs Forum
Americas
Menu
Log in
Register
Top
Bottom