Morocco's underwater "Tropic Mountain" .. with a value of trillions of dollars

Tropic Mountain, the buried treasure on the southern coasts of Morocco, makes Europeans salivate!..Suddenly a diplomatic crisis erupted between the Kingdom of Morocco and the State of Germany, which began with Rabat's announcement of the suspension of communication with the Berlin Embassy and its affiliated organizations in the capital, Rabat.This crisis arose as a result of deep differences concerning many crucial issues, as Algeria is trying to ride on the crisis and consolidate its relationship with the government of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, by intensifying diplomatic contacts between the two countries at the expense of Morocco’s anger over Germany’s interference in compromising its territorial integrity, especially at the level of the Moroccan Sahara.Morocco’s wealth on the shores of its southern provinces prompted Germany to move quickly to declare positions hostile to the issue of the Moroccan Sahara in the European Union and the Security Council, after witnessing the American-Moroccan rapprochement and the United States’ support for the Moroccan Sahara, and what this means, from its point of view, from Washington’s hand on the treasures Morocco in its southern waters.The calculations of major economic interests are behind the Moroccan-German-Spanish dispute, especially with regard to exploration rights for new oil and gas fields on the coasts of Morocco, in addition to other riches of precious metals located on the coasts of the Kingdom.Observers believe that the tension now taking place, especially between Morocco and many foreign countries, including Germany and Spain in particular, began officially when the Moroccan economic zone was defined at the level of the Tarfaya beaches to the borders of the city of Dakhla in the south of the country.This is with the knowledge that these beaches are known to include a type of water volcanic mountains, which contain a group of precious and rare minerals, with which electric car batteries are usually made, and therefore these countries realize that any superior cooperation between Morocco and the United States of America, may lead to Exploiting these wealth, for the benefit of major American companies,” which will lose Spain and Germany, especially their economic prestige in the automobile industry.According to reports, the Tropic volcano, located at a depth of 1,000 meters under the sea, south of the Canary Islands, contains huge wealth and huge reserves of minerals, gases and natural resources.Among the most prominent of these wealth are tellurium, cobalt, nickel, lead, vanadium and lithium, which are elements used in the manufacture of electric car batteries, solar panels and smart phones.The “Tropic” reserves of “tellurium” are estimated at about 10% of the global reserves, while it contains a huge stock of “cobalt” sufficient to manufacture more than 270 million electric cars, which is 54 times what all countries in the world possess of this type of Modern and environmentally friendly cars.It is worth noting that Tropic is located under the water, about 250 nautical miles, southwest of the island of Hierro, which means that it is located about 50 miles outside the waters under Spanish sovereignty, closer to the maritime space of southern Morocco, specifically the Moroccan Sahara.International powers, most notably Britain, Germany, France, India, China, Russia, South Korea and Turkey, believe that they have the right to exploit these large mineral wealth, by obtaining joint exploitation licenses, on the pretext that the mountain, also known as the "orbit", is outside the recognized sovereignty area of its neighboring countries. .Observers expect that Mount Tropic, with its vast wealth and treasures, will be an arena of underwater conflict, between Morocco and Spain in the first place, and perhaps Mauritania later, and in the future other international parties may join this conflict, including Germany.Without a doubt, there is coordination with the US and this part explains the strong Moroccan-American relationship..According to statistics studies The underwater Tropic mountain contains 10% of of the world'sIt is used in mineral processing,, explosives, thermo- electrical components and IR systems..As well as in petroleum refinery, electronics and solar panels..In each cubic meter of this Tropic mountain .. we find 7.1 kg of Cobalt which is used in manufacture of military industries like tanks, fighter aircrafts and many other weapon systems.. It is also used in medical field specially in uses against cancer..And for modern industries it is used in intelligent phones batteries, electronic systems, electrical cars, turbines and digital components..The Cobalt reserves in the under-water Moroccan Tropic Mountain is estimated as 54 times more that all the international reserve.. this quantity can be used to make 270 million electric cars..And in each square meter there is 5.6 kg of Barium mineral which is a mineral used in industries related to giant wells exploration like the Oil and Gas ones.. and others.. Also used in manufacture of medical X-rays among other rays, computers and the heated parts of airplanes engines..In each square meter we find 3.6 kg of the Vanadium mineral.. used in the manufacture of very strong steelAnd also in the manufacture of cars; components, wheels, the nuclear reactors , Uranium enrichment and the manufacture of turbojet engines ..In each square meter there is also 2.9 kg of Nickel and 2.1 kg of lead which are well known minerals..This is what makes the Tropic Mountain one of of the biggest treasures in human history.. with trillions of dollars worth..There is a current new JV between Morocco and Usrael for petroleum exploration near the tropic mountain..