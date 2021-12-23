Morocco wants to use Israeli missiles to control the strait of Gibraltar

December 13, 2021Morocco plans to deploy Israeli Rafael missiles in the Tangier and Nador regions to better control the Strait of Gibraltar. This is in response to Spain’s decision to strengthen its military presence in the autonomous cities of Ceuta and Melilla, on the rock of Vélez de la Gomera, in Al Hoceima and on the Chafarinas Islands.Morocco wants to quickly sign an agreement with Israel to deploy Rafael missiles in the Tangier and Nador regions, in order to control the Strait of Gibraltar and the Alboran Sea. This year, Morocco signed a military agreement with Israel in the amount of $ 22 million, intended for the acquisition of drones and fifth generation missiles with a view to controlling by sea and land the entire area adjacent to Ceuta. and Melilla, reports the Israeli newspaper Haaretz.Morocco is particularly interested in the Sea Breaker, the latest anti-ship missile from the Israeli defense company Rafael Advanced Defense Systems. It is a long-range autonomous naval attack missile system that can also perform a ground attack at depth. "It allows precise strikes at separation distances of up to 300 kilometers against land and sea targets," said the company Rafael, adding that another fifth generation missile, the Spike NLOS, can hit targets , on land and at sea, at a distance of 20 miles.The Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs, José Manuel Albares, will appear before the Assembly on December 16 to situate parliamentarians on the delimitations of maritime borders, especially with regard to the Canary Islands, part of which Rabat considers to be on its territory, this after passing two laws to extend the exclusive economic zone and the continental shelf.In addition to being able to target ships.. the Sea Breaker cruise missile can also be used as a mobile missile to hit ground targets ..Apart from this :- Morocco will get its corvettes armed like the Sa'ar- Drones of various kinds- Trophy system- Spike missiles- Lora tactical ballistic missiles- Air-to-ground munitions- Jamming systems, both on fighters and on the ground- Prepare some plane like the Embraer for electronic warfare- Coastal defenseThere is a great confusion between a trend towards obtaining capabilities for deterrence, and another towards obtaining capabilities for superiority.. Morocco does not seek or does not care about superiority over the Spaniards, but rather is looking for sufficient deterrence means to make the Spaniards refrain from any military action against Morocco,Spain is a country of the European Union and a member of NATO, and therefore it is impossible for Morocco to attack it, even if it had twice as much forces and equipment as they have. Morocco enters into this context, which means having the means and the possibility of being able to impose its sovereignty over all its lands, parts and maritime commercial areas, with the possibility of responding to any attack or aggression and inflicting great losses for the enemy,Spain is a rational country and will not risk entering into a war against Morocco because that will have dire political and economic consequences, and they do not need any war in order to maintain their ruling regime. They are a democratic country, unlike the zoo on Morocco's eastern border, who think only of maps and destruction, and they may call a war despite their prior knowledge that they will lose everything.. just to preserve the authority and the application of the saying “I and after me the flood,” and in this case, Morocco is working to obtain means of superiority in all fields, not just deterrence.