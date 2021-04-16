Morocco to Acquire 13 Bayraktar TB2 Military Drones from Turkey
FAR signed an acquisition contract of 13 Bayraktar TB2 military drone with Turkey to the tune of MAD 626 million ($70 million).
www.moroccoworldnews.com
What happened to milking? 5 million per drone is nothing the Americans would charge 20.
They aren't poor and defense purchases are usually a separate matter than civil matters meaning even if a country has less money they will have more money dedicated to defense purchases.magrhibies are not rich...
no oil money...