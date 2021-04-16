What's new

Morocco to Acquire 13 Bayraktar TB2 Military Drones from Turkey

Hakikat ve Hikmet

Hakikat ve Hikmet

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 14, 2015
12,025
13
30,573
Country
United States
Location
United States
With domestic engine and imaging systems the last remaining hurdles for Bayraktar UAVs are being removed! Thank you Canada, Austria etc.....
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom