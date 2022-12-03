Azadkashmir
Morocco tipped off Israeli intelligence, ‘helped Israel win Six Day War’
King Hassan ll sharpened Israel's edge by providing secret recordings of Arab leadership discussions in run-up to war, says former military intelligence chief
By Sue Surkes 16 October 2016, 11:32 am
16
Ariel Sharon, second from right, as commander of an armored division in the Sinai during the Six Day War (Courtesy Israel Defense Force Archive)
Israel largely has Morocco to thank for its victory over its Arab enemies in the 1967 Six Day War, according to revelations by a former Israeli military intelligence chief.
In 1965, King Hassan ll passed recordings to Israel of a key meeting between Arab leaders held to discuss whether they were prepared for war against Israel.
That meeting not only revealed that Arab ranks were split — heated arguments broke out, for example, between Egypt’s president Gamal Abdel-Nasser and Jordan’s king Hussein — but that the Arab nations were ill prepared for war, Maj. Gen. Shlomo Gazit told the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper over the weekend.