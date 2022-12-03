What's new

Morocco tipped off Israeli intelligence, 'helped Israel win Six Day War'

Morocco tipped off Israeli intelligence, 'helped Israel win Six Day War'

King Hassan ll sharpened Israel's edge by providing secret recordings of Arab leadership discussions in run-up to war, says former military intelligence chief
King Hassan ll sharpened Israel's edge by providing secret recordings of Arab leadership discussions in run-up to war, says former military intelligence chief



By Sue Surkes 16 October 2016, 11:32 am
Ariel Sharon, second from right, as commander of an armored division in the Sinai during the Six Day War
Ariel Sharon, second from right, as commander of an armored division in the Sinai during the Six Day War (Courtesy Israel Defense Force Archive)



Israel largely has Morocco to thank for its victory over its Arab enemies in the 1967 Six Day War, according to revelations by a former Israeli military intelligence chief.
In 1965, King Hassan ll passed recordings to Israel of a key meeting between Arab leaders held to discuss whether they were prepared for war against Israel.
That meeting not only revealed that Arab ranks were split — heated arguments broke out, for example, between Egypt’s president Gamal Abdel-Nasser and Jordan’s king Hussein — but that the Arab nations were ill prepared for war, Maj. Gen. Shlomo Gazit told the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper over the weekend.
 
I mean treachery amongst the arab leaders is well known. If you read Noam Chomsky he details both the treachery from Morrocco and Jordan for that matter. They are all controlled opposition. The only Arabs with any Izzah left are the Algerians.
 
Traitors of muslims. The whole muslim countries are run by puppets, its time the ppl wake up.
 
Israel didn't win the war because they were tipped off.

They won the war because they were better.
 
Valar. said:
Israel didn't win the war because they were tipped off.

They won the war because they were better.
They didn't win anything to be honest.. The offensive was called off due to US threats..

Nobody wanted to fight the US at that point they were to strong and suicidal decision if they had Carried on the invasion..

You can't even take over a building occupied by robbers in six days.. It is low IQ people even believe in this war..

It was waved off immediately due to threats coming from wasthington
 
Titanium100 said:
They didn't win anything to be honest.. The offensive was called off due to US threats..

Nobody wanted to fight the US at that point they were to strong and suicidal decision if they had Carried on the invasion..

You can't even take over a building occupied by robbers in six days.. It is low IQ people even believe in this war..

It was waved off immediately due to threats coming from wasthington
Tiny Israel kicked entire collective Arab butts in only 6 days. Period.
 

