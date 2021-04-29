Morocco summons Spanish envoy over hosting Polisario Leader Brahim Ghali in Spain - With likely Spanish-Algerian involvement

Titanium100 said: Morocco summons Spanish envoy to Rabat

Morocco expresses disappointment on Spain receiving Polisario Front leader Brahim Ghali

Khalid Majdoub |25.04.2021









RABAT, Morocco



Morocco on Sunday announced it summoned the Spanish envoy to Rabat in protest of Madrid's reception of a militia leader.



The Moroccan Foreign Ministry said in a statement that it asked Spain’s Ambassador to Rabat Ricardo Diez-Hochleitner to provide clarification over the reception of Polisario Front leader Brahim Ghali.



Moroccan and Spanish media reported that Ghali was received in Spain for medical treatment for coronavirus.



The ministry expressed disappointment, saying: "Spain is hosting a leader of a separatist militia (Polisario) who is accused of war crimes and grave violations to human rights," calling this "contrary to the spirit of partnership and good neighborliness."



The statement also accused Spanish authorities of receiving Ghali with a false passport and identity, as there are several complaints against him before Spanish courts over committing "war crimes and human rights violations."



Since 1975, there has been a conflict between Morocco and the Polisario Front over the territory of the Sahara, which began after the Spanish occupation in the region ended.



It turned into an armed confrontation that lasted until 1991, when a cease-fire was reached under UN auspices.



Rabat insists it is entitled to the Sahara region and proposes expanded autonomy under its sovereignty, while Polisario has called for a referendum to determine the region's fate, a proposal supported by Algeria, which is hosting refugees from the region.



The below is the view from Moroccan point of view on Moroccoworldnews take their point of view with a grian of salt.. His getting treatment in Spain under the knowledge of spainish government and Algeria. Morocco is not happy about this at all and wants likely extradition





Polisario Leader Brahim Ghali Hospitalized in Spain Under Fake Identity















By

Safaa Kasraoui

-Apr 22, 2021



Rabat – Brahim Ghali, Polisario’s leader, has been transferred from Tindouf, Algeria to a hospital in Logrono, Spain, near Zaragoza.



Jeune Afrique cited exclusive



Reports cited different reasons for the



Moroccan news outlet Le360 cited sources saying that Brahim Ghali was admitted after he tested positive for COVID-19.



Other news outlets, including Algerie Part Plus,



The news outlet said that Algeria is sponsoring his medical care in Spain.



Brahim Ghali was able to access Spain through a fake identity, “Mohamed Ben Battouche.”



Algeria helped him access Spain, presenting him as an Algerian national, Algerie Part Plus said.



Brahim Ghali is among the most wanted men in Spain. In 2007, the country’s supreme



El Diaro said that Poliario members had imprisoned one of the victims for six years, from 1974-1980, without charging them with any crime.





The victim accused Ghali and other Polisario and Algeria members of toture.



Polisario members were also allegedly involved in committing terror attacks against Spanish citizens at the Phosboucraa industrial site, near Morocco’s southern city of Laayoune, in 1974.



The attacks took place between 1974-1976, when some of the separatists attacked the conveyor belts in an attempt to stop phosphate mining.



In January 2018, Spanish monarch King Felipe VI received Lucia Jimenez, the president of Canarian Association of Terrorism Victims (Acavite), who informed him of the attacks that the Polisario Front had committed against Spanish citizens.



Algerie Part Plus also criticized the Algerian government for the cost it will invest in Brahim Ghali’s hospitalization amid the country’s socio-economic crisis.



“If Algeria were to fully assume the hospital costs of Brahim Ghali in Spain, it risks spending the equivalent of 5,000 euros per day without counting the costs of travel in a medical aircraft, which could cost up to 40,000 euros for each trip with the support of a specialized medical team for the most urgent and serious cases,” the news outlet said.



The platform warned that the expenses would not fail to create tension in Algeria, which is suffering an economic and social crisis.



Please, Morocco acts like the scared virgin..Morocco prior to regain it seats in African UA has to recognize the Republic Arab Sahrawis to be admitted. The RASD is a full member of the AU.Morocco’s oxygen comes from Spain, and there is nothing absolutely it can do sway Spain to expel Ghali. The laughing thing is Morocco gave asylum to the Zefzaffi of Catalunia to get back at Spain...I am sure Spain is happy to get rid of the nuisance.