Morocco signs with a Portuguese company to launch the world's largest farm for green hydrogen and ammonia

With an investment of 865 million euros.. Morocco signs with a Portuguese company to launch the world's largest farm for hydrogen and green ammonia.





31,850 tons per year of green hydrogen, 151,800 tons per year of nitrogen and 183,650 tons per year of green ammonia.

Morocco will host "the largest green hydrogen and ammonia farm in the world, whose production will be devoted exclusively to export to Europe."

14 July 2021The Portuguese technology company Fusion Fuel Green and Consolidated Contractors (CCC), the global supplier of engineering solutions, signed, Tuesday in Rabat, an agreement relating to the value chain (infrastructure, security, transport, logistics) associated with the development of theproject. Which concerns the production of green ammonia and hydrogen.This project, which falls within the framework of the Kingdom's goals in the field of renewable energies, is expected to produceThe signing ceremony took place in the presence, in particular, of the Secretary General of the Ministry of Energy and Minerals, Mohamed Ghazali, the Director General of the Institute for Research in Solar Energy and New Energies (IRESEN), Badr Ekin, the President of the Hash Do Group, Yahya Zanbir, and representatives of the National Office for Electricity and Drinking Water. and the National Office of Hydrocarbons and Minerals (ONHYM).On this occasion, Joao Wahnun, commercial development manager for Fusion Fuel Green, indicated that this project, for which a total investment of 865 million euros will be allocated, aims to produce 3650 tons of green ammonia in 2022, and 20,000 tons in 2023, 40,000 tons in 2024, and 60,000 tons in 2025 and 2026.In terms of hydrogen production, 616 tons will be manufactured in 2022, 3,472 in 2023, 6,940 in 2024, and 10,411 tons in 2025 and 2026.He said that Morocco has the potential to develop a global leadership in the field of hydrogen production and export at the international level, recalling the declaration of cooperation in the field of green hydrogen signed last February between Morocco and Portugal, with the aim of laying the necessary foundations for the development of partnership in this clean energy sector between economic actors in the two countries.He highlighted the remarkable progress and aspirations of Morocco with regard to sustainable development and renewable energies, noting that "Morocco has raised by 2020 the share of green energies to 42 of the total electric energy, with a commitment to reach 52 percent by 2030."For his part, Mohamed Cherkaoui, scientific advisor to an American company that is a member of the Portuguese technology company Fusion Fuel Green and Consolidated Contractors (CCC), indicated thatHe added that this project will stimulate employment, promote technological innovation and integrate the value chain that brings together manufacturers and universities, which will perpetuate this project and make Morocco a global leader in this sector.