Morocco signs with a Portuguese company to launch the world's largest farm for green hydrogen and ammonia

With an investment of 865 million euros.. Morocco signs with a Portuguese company to launch the world's largest farm for hydrogen and green ammonia.


14 July 2021

The Portuguese technology company Fusion Fuel Green and Consolidated Contractors (CCC), the global supplier of engineering solutions, signed, Tuesday in Rabat, an agreement relating to the value chain (infrastructure, security, transport, logistics) associated with the development of the HEVO Ammoniac Maroc project. Which concerns the production of green ammonia and hydrogen.

This project, which falls within the framework of the Kingdom's goals in the field of renewable energies, is expected to produce 31,850 tons per year of green hydrogen, 151,800 tons per year of nitrogen and 183,650 tons per year of green ammonia.

The signing ceremony took place in the presence, in particular, of the Secretary General of the Ministry of Energy and Minerals, Mohamed Ghazali, the Director General of the Institute for Research in Solar Energy and New Energies (IRESEN), Badr Ekin, the President of the Hash Do Group, Yahya Zanbir, and representatives of the National Office for Electricity and Drinking Water. and the National Office of Hydrocarbons and Minerals (ONHYM).

On this occasion, Joao Wahnun, commercial development manager for Fusion Fuel Green, indicated that this project, for which a total investment of 865 million euros will be allocated, aims to produce 3650 tons of green ammonia in 2022, and 20,000 tons in 2023, 40,000 tons in 2024, and 60,000 tons in 2025 and 2026.

In terms of hydrogen production, 616 tons will be manufactured in 2022, 3,472 in 2023, 6,940 in 2024, and 10,411 tons in 2025 and 2026.

He said that Morocco has the potential to develop a global leadership in the field of hydrogen production and export at the international level, recalling the declaration of cooperation in the field of green hydrogen signed last February between Morocco and Portugal, with the aim of laying the necessary foundations for the development of partnership in this clean energy sector between economic actors in the two countries.

He highlighted the remarkable progress and aspirations of Morocco with regard to sustainable development and renewable energies, noting that "Morocco has raised by 2020 the share of green energies to 42 of the total electric energy, with a commitment to reach 52 percent by 2030."

For his part, Mohamed Cherkaoui, scientific advisor to an American company that is a member of the Portuguese technology company Fusion Fuel Green and Consolidated Contractors (CCC), indicated that Morocco will host "the largest green hydrogen and ammonia farm in the world, whose production will be devoted exclusively to export to Europe."

He added that this project will stimulate employment, promote technological innovation and integrate the value chain that brings together manufacturers and universities, which will perpetuate this project and make Morocco a global leader in this sector.


https://www.assahifa.com/باستثمار-يصل-إلى-865-مليون-أورو-المغرب-يو/



https://www.hinicio.com/file/2017/05/1705-EASE_CertifHy-1.png
 
Morocco is the only African country that has a two-way electrical connection with the European grid..
And a connection with Algeria with a power of 400kv and soon with Mauritania..
 
Mauritania: Investing $40 billion to build the world's largest green hydrogen production plant



28 May 2021

The Minister of Petroleum, Energy and Minerals, Abdelsalam Ould Mohamed Saleh, signed this morning a memorandum of understanding with CWP Global operating in Europe and Australia to establish a project called "Aman" for the production of green hydrogen in northern Mauritania, on an area of 8,500 square kilometers.

Under this memorandum, the company will invest $40 billion over the next ten years to construct solar and wind energy parks with a capacity of 30 gigawatts, which will enable the production of green hydrogen.

According to a press release issued by the ministry, this project "will play a major role in reducing carbon pollution resulting from power generation, transportation, agriculture and steel production. It will also enable the export of green hydrogen to global markets in return for billions of dollars in financial returns, in addition to providing thousands of new jobs."

CWP is one of the most important global companies specialized in the production of green hydrogen, and is currently developing a project in Australia with a capacity of 26 gigawatts, and the company preferred to establish the largest project for this purpose in Mauritania due to the large air and solar capabilities available in the Mauritanian desert.

It is noteworthy that green hydrogen is a clean fuel that is produced by exploiting renewable energy plants, and it is expected that it will be used in the coming years as an alternative to fossil fuels, given the constraints of climate change.


https://www.ami.mr/Depeche-68054.html
 
