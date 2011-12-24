Morocco signs new armament deal with Turkey to strengthen ground forces

Morocco is keeping its plan to strengthen its military power through diversifying the sources of its weapons arsenal, by concluding deals with many military manufacturers outside the traditional countries with which it used to conclude its military deals.The Royal Moroccan Armed Forces launched a major plan to modernize its arsenal and equipment through deals worth billions of dollars, to develop naval, air and land forces, and focused on diversifying weapons sources by opening up to new markets.Although the United States of America, France, China and Italy are the traditional markets that have supplied the Royal Armed Forces with many weapons over the past decades, the Turkish and Ukrainian are now two new markets to strengthen the Moroccan ground force.In this context, Morocco has recently purchased ‘Ejder Yalcin’ armored vehicles, and they have practically entered service to support the Special ForcesThese armored vehicles are equipped with the Ukrainian-Turkish SERDAR system, a new anti-tank missile launch system jointly developed by Turkey and Ukraine.This system received the admiration of many countries that acquired this system, and Ukraine relies heavily on it in its struggle with Russia to create a military balance within the border conflict between the two countries.Morocco had allocated $ 65 million to conclude a deal with Turkey to obtain 13 Bayraktar TB2 drones with all their equipment, as this type of warplane used in war is made by the Turkish Air Force company, Baykar