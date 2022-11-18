What's new

Morocco Purchases 150 Israeli Military Drones

D

dani191

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 10, 2017
4,493
-9
1,528
Country
Israel
Location
Israel

Morocco Purchases 150 Israeli Military Drones​

The new military drone deal is the fruit of the Moroccan-Israeli military agreement signed in 2021.
Morocco Purchases 150 Israeli Military Drones
Morocco Purchases 150 Israeli Military Drones
Rabat - Morocco has purchased 150 military drones of the WanderB and ThunderB types, manufactured by Israel’s BlueBird Aero Systems, a company specialized in designing and developing Tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) equipment.
According to Infodron, a Spanish news platform, this acquisition will allow Morocco to join the growing list of manufacturers of military drones, as a portion of these unmanned aircraft will be built in Morocco. The units are meant both for ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) missions and for armed activities, the Spanish outlet further noted.
Both types of drones have special characteristics that set them apart from other military drones available around the world.
The WanderB drone stands out for its capacity to operate fairly silently without a runway and to take off and land vertically.
“The drone has a maximum takeoff weight of 13 kilos, of which five correspond to the batteries and one and a half to the payload, which can be day or night cameras, and can operate for up to two and a half hours at distances of up to 50 kilometers,” Infodron detailed.
In addition, the WanderB drone has a three-meter wingspan and a length of approximately 1,000 meters. This allows it to fly in winds ranging from 32 to 65 knots.
Read also: Morocco Orders Drones from Israel’s BlueBird Aero System
Morocco’s second new drone, the ThunderB drone is “a more complete drone, with a range of up to 150 kilometers and a tracking antenna that can last more than 12 hours. It has a maximum takeoff weight of 35 kilos and can fly in inclement weather,” the Spanish source specified.
This Moroccan-Israeli deal comes after the two countries signed a military agreement on November 24, 2021, in Rabat, after the re-establishment of their diplomatic relations.
The agreement concerned the construction of industrial units in Morocco for the manufacture of Israeli drones.
In 2021, Morocco received the first batch of WanderB drones, which were utilized at a FAR military drill in the Ouarzazate area in June 2021.
In July this year, Morocco also signed a contract to purchase Israeli Harop drones, to expand its growing fleet of Israeli drones.
www.moroccoworldnews.com

Morocco Purchases 150 Israeli Military Drones

Morocco has purchased 150 military drones of the WanderB and ThunderB types, manufactured by Israel’s BlueBird Aero Systems, a company specialized in designing and developing Tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) equipment.
www.moroccoworldnews.com www.moroccoworldnews.com
 
T

Tom-tom

FULL MEMBER
Dec 10, 2019
996
-4
751
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
dani191 said:

Morocco Purchases 150 Israeli Military Drones​

The new military drone deal is the fruit of the Moroccan-Israeli military agreement signed in 2021.
Morocco Purchases 150 Israeli Military Drones
Morocco Purchases 150 Israeli Military Drones
Rabat - Morocco has purchased 150 military drones of the WanderB and ThunderB types, manufactured by Israel’s BlueBird Aero Systems, a company specialized in designing and developing Tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) equipment.
According to Infodron, a Spanish news platform, this acquisition will allow Morocco to join the growing list of manufacturers of military drones, as a portion of these unmanned aircraft will be built in Morocco. The units are meant both for ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) missions and for armed activities, the Spanish outlet further noted.
Both types of drones have special characteristics that set them apart from other military drones available around the world.
The WanderB drone stands out for its capacity to operate fairly silently without a runway and to take off and land vertically.
“The drone has a maximum takeoff weight of 13 kilos, of which five correspond to the batteries and one and a half to the payload, which can be day or night cameras, and can operate for up to two and a half hours at distances of up to 50 kilometers,” Infodron detailed.
In addition, the WanderB drone has a three-meter wingspan and a length of approximately 1,000 meters. This allows it to fly in winds ranging from 32 to 65 knots.
Read also: Morocco Orders Drones from Israel’s BlueBird Aero System
Morocco’s second new drone, the ThunderB drone is “a more complete drone, with a range of up to 150 kilometers and a tracking antenna that can last more than 12 hours. It has a maximum takeoff weight of 35 kilos and can fly in inclement weather,” the Spanish source specified.
This Moroccan-Israeli deal comes after the two countries signed a military agreement on November 24, 2021, in Rabat, after the re-establishment of their diplomatic relations.
The agreement concerned the construction of industrial units in Morocco for the manufacture of Israeli drones.
In 2021, Morocco received the first batch of WanderB drones, which were utilized at a FAR military drill in the Ouarzazate area in June 2021.
In July this year, Morocco also signed a contract to purchase Israeli Harop drones, to expand its growing fleet of Israeli drones.
www.moroccoworldnews.com

Morocco Purchases 150 Israeli Military Drones

Morocco has purchased 150 military drones of the WanderB and ThunderB types, manufactured by Israel’s BlueBird Aero Systems, a company specialized in designing and developing Tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) equipment.
www.moroccoworldnews.com www.moroccoworldnews.com
Click to expand...


Why not from Turkey? This is absolutely disgraceful. Turkeys are better
 
Beny Karachun

Beny Karachun

SENIOR MEMBER
May 30, 2016
4,785
-37
2,515
Country
Israel
Location
Israel
Tom-tom said:
Why not from Turkey? This is absolutely disgraceful. Turkeys are better
Click to expand...
No they aren't lol.

Israeli drones were always better, fitted with better munitions, more advanced communication systems, better sensors and optics, better C&C stations, more features, around the globe SATCOM capability.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

The SC
The Kingdom of Morocco: The WanderB-VTOL and ThunderB Artillery Guidance Drones Entered into Service
Replies
3
Views
812
dani191
D
PakistaniandProud
Iranian Vs. Turkish Vs. Israeli Drones Arms Race in Other Countries
2
Replies
15
Views
1K
Oublious
Oublious
The SC
Morocco contracts the Israeli cruise missile SEA BREAKER anti-ship and land targets.. to control the strait of Gibraltar
Replies
0
Views
636
The SC
The SC
K
Saudi Arabian Drones (Domestic & Foreign)
2
Replies
24
Views
2K
IblinI
IblinI
D
IAI agrees $500m missile defense systems deal with Morocco
Replies
1
Views
587
Bilal9
Bilal9

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom