Morocco, Israel Sign Economic Cooperation Agreement to Create Qualified Industrial Zones

21 February 2022Rabat - The Minister of Industry and Trade, Ryad Mezzour, and the Israeli Minister of Economy and Industry, Orna Barbivai, signed, on Monday in Rabat, an economic cooperation agreement aimed, among other things, to create Qualified Industrial Zones in Morocco.These zones will allow to materialize the tripartite Morocco-Israel-United States cooperation in the field of trade and investment and to facilitate the direct access of the goods produced in these Zones to the American market.This agreement also provides for participation in trade fairs and economic conventions to be held in both countries, exchange of expertise and organization of promotional events and business visits.It also aims to establish bilateral cooperation on issues of standardization and regulation, between private sector entities of both countries and in the areas of research and development (R&D), innovation and small and medium enterprises.During this meeting, both parties have identified sectors with high investment potential, in line with those selected by the respective business communities, namely Industry 4.0, food, automotive, aerospace, textiles, water technology, renewable energy, outsourcing services, medical devices and pharmaceutical industry.To put in place the mechanisms for the development of this bilateral partnership in order to meet the needs and expectations of both countries, it was agreed to hold the first session of the Joint Committee provided for by the Agreement on Economic Cooperation and Trade and to organize a Forum of businessmen of both countries.