Morocco is waiting to get Mirage planes from the Emirates and Qatar

March 18, 2022Sources have revealed the secrets of the Mirage 9-2000 deal that Morocco is about to obtain from the United Arab Emirates for free and from Qatar as well.And the newspaper L'Opinion reported in a news that it said was exclusive, that these planes will be used for the tasks of the air police, and this information has not been confirmed or denied by the authorities of the two countries.The source confirmed that Morocco will already get a large part of these planes, some of which are not in a good condition to fly because they are in the end used planes, as the source explained.For old aircraft that are no longer airworthy, they will serve as spare parts with ammunition supplies.Although it has never operated the Mirage 2000, Morocco shows an appetite for these planes, because it was the Moroccan trainers who accompanied the UAE army in training its pilots to use the French fighter.The source confirmed that Morocco “has pilots trained to use this type of aircraft,” adding that Morocco has even sent military trainers on F-18 planes for the Kuwaiti army. These are aircraft that the Royal Armed Forces (FAR) have never acquired.Preparations have already begun to receive the newcomer, whose date is not yet known, with the start of training the Moroccan teams in the maintenance of these aircraft.Two weeks ago, technicians were sent to the United Arab Emirates for training, according to the sources, noting that the delivery of the planes will, in fact, be gradual as the Emirates receives the “Rafale” planes they recently acquired under a contract signed with the French company Dassault Aviation. It is noteworthy that Abu Dhabi bought 80 Rafale aircraft from the French company.For Morocco, although dilapidated, these aircraft are useful as they can be used in air police operations. “It will be used to maintain a certain level of availability of devices intended for the Air Police,” the source explained.In addition, Morocco received fighter planes sold by Qatar, one of which arrived at the Meknes base a week ago, according to identical sources.Qatar offered to sell Mirage 2000, but Morocco rejected this offer for a simple reason. Morocco has a clear logic: no purchase of used equipment.The difference between Emirati and Qatari Mirages is that the latter will be better maintained. That is why the Qatari authorities ended up selling their planes to a private company in France.The Mirage 2000-9 is an advanced and versatile version of the Mirage 2000, and this model was manufactured for the UAE, which ordered 20 new copies in 1998 before receiving the first shipment in 2003.