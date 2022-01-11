Morocco is negotiating with Turkey to buy 7 fast attack ships and a corvette

Talks are underway between Morocco and Turkey to purchase 7 fast attack boats (FAC) and a ship from the Turkish shipyard Gölcük, for the Royal Navy, according to the Tactical Report information website which specializes in defense issues in a dated article. Yesterday, Tuesday, January 11th. The site indicated that negotiations began in October 2021 and relate to an amount of $ 222 million.Negotiations between the Royal Navy and Turkey began last October, and relate to a total amount of $222 million. Delivery is scheduled for the second half of 2022.According to the Tactical Report, the seven fast attack ships are an improved version of the Kilic Class II, equal in size and capacity to ships operating with the Turkish Navy.As for the corvette, it is of the Ada class and will have a helipad for reconnaissance and surveillance. The tactical report, quoting sources in Rabat, indicates that the delivery of this military equipment is scheduled for the second quarter of 2022. The publication also notes that Morocco has rapidly become one of the largest growing markets for the Turkish military industry and states that talks between the two countries have been underway for several months For 10 ARES 35 FPB fast patrol boats. and 5 ARES 80 SAT boats, special operations and fast attack support ships.