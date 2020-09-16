Morocco is interested in the F-35 fighter

In this regard, the Spanish online newspaper "Vox populi" published an article by writer and journalist Michael Gimenez, entitled "Against who is arming Morocco?" He began by saying: “The traditional friendship between Spain and the Arab world does not seem to inspire much confidence in Rabat, as the data indicate that the Kingdom of Morocco and the United States of America, two of our great “friends”, signed an agreement on October 2 to acquire Morocco The F-35, which is a fifth-generation fighter, considered one of the best in the world and the most expensive, and is characterized by being invisible to radar.”The newspaper noted that Morocco is not only a preferred contractor to the Americans in arms purchases, but is more than that the best contractor in this field in North Africa and the Middle East. She gave examples of this by saying that in 2019 alone, Morocco allocated more than ten billion dollars to its arms acquisitions, and these acquisitions include F-16 fighters, Apache helicopters, two hundred Abrams battle tanks, and Cougar 6×6 armored vehicles. and long-range M-104 Patriot surface-to-air missiles, the latter being the only ones on the entire African continent.The author of the article added that Morocco will also get AMRAAM air-to-air missiles with terrible efficiency, which are useful in training, guidance departments, and remote monitoring system, in addition to being distinguished by the precise devices to engineer their production.He stated that the Moroccan army also resorted to France, which sold it thirty 155 mm Nexter self-propelled guns, which are multi-purpose and have a range of 40 kilometers.The author of the article mentioned the extent of the military equipment that Morocco acquired, to market, as a matter of imagination and assumption, scenarios about fears that the Moroccan army would carry out attacks on the Canary Islands, southern Spain, or even occupied Ceuta and Melilla. He wrote: “With a few ARQUUS trucks as support, Morocco will have a mobile coastal defense in a hypothetical landing situation. With the new weapons, it can attack strategic targets without any interception, because these weapons are invisible to radar. By using armored vehicles and tanks, control can be tightened within a short period of time.”The writer continued his imagined assumptions: “Relying on Patriot missiles with an effective range of 160 kilometers, which can reach 300 if they belong to the BEC-3 class with advanced engines, Moroccan forces can attack the island of Fuerteventura of the Canary Islands, at For example, from the city of Tarfaya, only sixty nautical miles (less than a hundred kilometers).” He also assumed the possibility of directing missiles to the city of Cadiz, south of Andalusia, 97.6 kilometers from Tangiers.The attack on Ceuta and Melilla, occupied by Spain, was not excluded from this. Stressing that the issue is just assumptions, as long as the two neighboring kingdoms (Morocco and Spain) affirm the strong friendship that unites them.He explained that the only threat Morocco is currently facing is the "Polisario" Front, which currently does not have long-range missiles or armored cars, nor does it have military equipment that is not visible to radar.The author of the article continued to ask: “Against which enemy is Morocco arming? What is the motive for acquiring the latest generation of weapons that we (in Spain) so lack? Is it related to the invasion of boats in the Canary Islands? Is it about the expansionist tendency of Morocco, which appears to be very interested in the massive deposition of tellurium, a very rare mineral essential in the manufacture of solar panels, which was discovered 250 miles southwest of the island of El Hierro?He said that it is estimated that nearly three thousand tons of these substances may be found under the waters of the Atlantic Ocean, or one-tenth of the total global consumption. It is also characterized by a concentration of fifty thousand times greater than "tellurium" found on Earth. Spain had submitted a request to the United Nations to expand its jurisdiction to include that site, but it has not received any response so far. It goes without saying that the ferromanganese oxides deposited in the deep sea are strategically essential in the manufacturing process of everything related to the highest technology.He concluded his article by asking the question again: Against whom is Morocco arming? And why is the United States of America and France arming It?The Center for Research and Studies “MENA” cites some security policy experts as saying that renewing the level of Morocco’s armament is required and necessary, as Rabat has entered the stage of naval and air response, explaining that diversifying deterrence between the air military sector and the rest of the sectors qualifies for other conditions in any possible confrontation.What does it mean for Morocco to get the F-35 fighter from a military-technical, economic and geostrategic point of view??It has one meaning that Morocco will push with full force to the American alliance and be one of the most prominent allies such as Japan, Britain, South Korea, Australia and Canada, and open economic and military companies with these countries.Urgent: Morocco is close to acquiring the F-35 fighter, with the support of the Israeli lobby in the US CongressMorocco has begun a comprehensive process of developing its air bases by specialized American companies.As for the Helicopters.. there are large squadrons on their way to the Kingdom in the coming days.