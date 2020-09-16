Morocco is interested in the F-15 air superiority fighter

Caza Bimotor: Marruecos planea adquirir en esta década un caza Bimotor.

El Jefe de Estado Mayor de Defensa francés ofreció el Rafale, pero a Marruecos estaría más interesado en el F15 estadounidense.

The French Chief of Defense Staff offered Rafale, but Morocco is showing great interest in the US F-15.The Spanish newspaperreported that Morocco is showing great interest in the US F-15 air superiority fighter, despite a tempting offer from France to buy Rafale fighters.