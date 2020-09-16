What's new

Morocco is interested in the F-15 air superiority fighter

المغرب مهتم بمقاتلة التفوق الجوي الفائقة إف-15


The French Chief of Defense Staff offered Rafale, but Morocco is showing great interest in the US F-15.

The Spanish newspaper Defensa reported that Morocco is showing great interest in the US F-15 air superiority fighter, despite a tempting offer from France to buy Rafale fighters.


🔹Caza Bimotor: Marruecos planea adquirir en esta década un caza Bimotor.
El Jefe de Estado Mayor de Defensa francés ofreció el Rafale, pero a Marruecos estaría más interesado en el F15 estadounidense. pic.twitter.com/5nJyQwXv9a
— Moorish Movement ES ۞ (@MoorishMovES) July 27, 2021
