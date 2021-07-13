https://navalpost.com/moroccoto-procure-2-fremm-frigates/
ITS Luigi Rizzo (F595) from Italian Navy
Morocco in talks with Italy to procure 2 FREMM Frigates
According to Rivista Italia Defense (RID) magazine, Morocco has been in talks with Fincantieri to enforce its Navy with two Bergamini class multimission frigates.
The sources underlined that the discussions are ongoing between Morocco and Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri. Morocco also shows interest to ITS Luigi Rizzo (F-595) which is currently in service for the Italian Navy.
The Royal Morrocan is familiar to operate FREMM-class frigates. In 2014, DNCS delivered the ASW-version of the FREMM family to Morocco to replace its Descubierta-class corvette. On completion of procurement 2 additional Bergamini-class frigates, the Royal Moroccan Navy (RMN) will increase its naval power significantly.
The RMN also has a three Sigma-class (10513 variant) multimission light frigate.
FREMM-class frigate design has been increasing its popularity. After negotiating with the U.S. to supply Constellation-class frigates, Fincantieri delivered two Bergamini-class frigates to the Egyptian Navy and has signed to sell six FREMM frigates to Indonesia.https://navalpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/luigi-rizzo-fremm-1024x683.jpg
