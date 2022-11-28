Morocco in Talks with China’s Defense Company CASIC to Purchase Missiles​

beijingwalker
Morocco in Talks with China’s Defense Company CASIC to Purchase MissilesThe deal aligns with Morocco’s strategy to boost its defense capabilities.
- Jihane Rahhou
- Nov. 27, 2022 4:36 p.m.
Rabat - Morocco is in talks with Chinese defense firm Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation (CASIC) for the purchase of artillery equipment.
According to a report from defense outlet Tactical Report, Morocco’s Royal Armed Forces (FAR) are discussing procuring Chinese-made missiles and precision-guided bombs.
Morocco is a regular buyer of Chinese defense equipment. In 2021, the North African country inaugurated its first military base dedicated to long-range air defense to host a batch of China’s long-range air defense system FD-2000B.
The deal aligns with Morocco’s strategy to boost its defense capabilities. FAR’s military arsenal has been undergoing major upgrades in recent years. The country has been procuring state-of-the-art defense equipment from a wide range of international partners including the US, France, Turkey, and Israel among others.
In November of 2021, FAR acquired Israel’s Skylock Dome System, a surveillance and monitoring system.
While increasing the number of arms deals, Morocco has bolstered its defense budget in recent years. At the end of 2021, the country appeared on the list of the top 40 largest importers of military gear worldwide, according to a ranking from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).
SIPRI singled out the US as Morocco’s main arms supplier; Morocco imports 90% of its weapons from the US. France came in second place, supplying 9.2% of Morocco’s arms imports, and the UK with 0.3%.
“By the end of 2020 several large arms deliveries to Morocco remained outstanding, including for 24 combat aircraft and 24 combat helicopters from the USA,” SIPRI reported.
This year, the country has dedicated $11 billion for military spending, up from $5.1 billion in the previous year.
