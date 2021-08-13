Morocco in advanced negotiations with Turkey for the acquisition of 22 attack helicopters





Morocco is currently at an advanced stage of negotiations with Turkey for the purchase of 22 T129 ATAK attack helicopters, produced by Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) and the Italian AgustaWestland, and equipped with American engines, reports Tactical Report, site specializing in defense contracts, which quotes sources familiar with the matter.The deal, which includes missiles and avionics, is estimated to be worth $ 1.3 billion, the sources said.The publication indicates that these negotiations between Rabat and Ankara had started in 2018, but experienced several interruptions, firstly due to the deterioration of relations between Rabat and Ankara, then, secondly, to the sanctions imposed on Turkey, a member of NATO, by the United States at the end of 2020. The administration of former President Donald Trump had in fact decided on an embargo on the sale of Turkish helicopters (equipped with American engines) in reaction to Ankara's intention to purchase Russian S-400 missiles.These events have thus delayed the negotiations between Morocco and Turkey, but it seems that they are now well revived, and that Ankara is now ready to conclude this deal with Rabat,