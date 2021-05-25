Morocco has shown interest to purchase Ejder Yalcin 4x4 armored vehicles from Turkey

According to information published by the Daily Sabah website on May 21, 2021, Morocco has shown interest to purchase Ejder Yalcin 4x4 armored vehicle produced by the Turkish company Nurol Makina.
Ejder Yalcin is a 4x4 tactical armored vehicle produced by the Turkish company Nurol Makina. (Picture source Nurol Makina)
Citing Daily Sabah, the Turkish company Nurol Makina is in talks with Morocco to produced locally Ejder Yalcin 4x4 armored vehicles for the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces.
The Ejder Yalcin is a 4x4 wheeled tactical armored combat vehicle designed and manufactured by the Turkish company Nurol Makina. The vehicle was unveiled at IDEF, a Turkish defense exhibition that took place in Istanbul, May 2013. The production of the vehicle began in 2014.
The design of the Ejder Yalcin is conventional for a modern armored vehicle with the engine at the front, the crew in the middle, and the troop's compartment at the rear. It can carry a total of 12 military personnel including driver and commander. The vehicle is available in 4x4 and 6x6 configurations.
The Ejder Yalcin is based on a V-shaped hull design, integrating floating floor plates and is equipped with blast mitigation seating to provide protection against mines and IED's (Improvised Explosive Devices). The ballistic protection can be increased by the use of add-on armor. In option, the vehicle can be fitted with cage armor to offer more protection against RPGs (Rocket Propelled Grenades) threats. It has a mine protection level up to 4a 3b according to STANAG 4569 NATO standard.
The Ejder Yalcin can be equipped with remote-controlled or manually-operated weapon stations that can be armed with a machine gun up to 12.7mm caliber.
