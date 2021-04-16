What's new

Morocco gets a squadron of Turkish drones "Bayraktar TB2"

The SC

The SC

https://ledesk.ma/arabia/المغرب-يحصل-على-سرب-من-الطائرات-المسير/

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1382988194627645441







Morocco has ordered 13 "Bayraktar TB2" medium altitude and long-range (MALE) tactical unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) .

Each "Bayraktar TB2" system consists of six aerial vehicles, two ground control stations (GCS), three ground data terminals (GDTs), two remote video terminals (RVTs) and ground support equipment.

https://www.army-technology.com/projects/bayraktar-tb2-tactical-uav/
 
Ahmet Pasha said:
Diplomacy is king bro. Especially when hundreds of millions of $$ are at stake.
Could be that they re-ethbalished diplomatic ties months ago behind the scenes.. Just like how they are doing with Egypt now. Which means TURKEY could have re-ethbalished ties with UAE by Qatar re-joining GULF council
 
