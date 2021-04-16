Morocco gets a squadron of Turkish drones "Bayraktar TB2"

https://ledesk.ma/arabia/المغرب-يحصل-على-سرب-من-الطائرات-المسير/
Morocco has ordered 13 "Bayraktar TB2" medium altitude and long-range (MALE) tactical unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) .
Each "Bayraktar TB2" system consists of six aerial vehicles, two ground control stations (GCS), three ground data terminals (GDTs), two remote video terminals (RVTs) and ground support equipment.
https://www.army-technology.com/projects/bayraktar-tb2-tactical-uav/
Morocco has ordered 13 "Bayraktar TB2" medium altitude and long-range (MALE) tactical unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) .
Each "Bayraktar TB2" system consists of six aerial vehicles, two ground control stations (GCS), three ground data terminals (GDTs), two remote video terminals (RVTs) and ground support equipment.
https://www.army-technology.com/projects/bayraktar-tb2-tactical-uav/
Last edited: