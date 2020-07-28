What's new

Morocco enters the world of satellite industry

A huge Moroccan-American project with Moroccan scientists and astronauts and 4000 Moroccan engineers to conquer the Moon and Mars from Morocco..

المغرب يدخل عالم صناعة الأقمار الإصطناعية


The news related to this issue confirmed that the US administration and the competent Moroccan authorities have been discussing for weeks a huge space project to build a US-Moroccan space platform on Moroccan soil.

Cooperation in this strategic field will include the training of Moroccan space scientists, training Moroccan astronauts, the first of whom will soon be selected for a trip to the International Space Station around 2025. The training will also include about 4,000 Moroccan engineers specializing in space sciences. and satellites.

Our sources reported that the total budget allocated for the start of work in these workshops amounts to $ 3 billion US dollars.

This news indicates that Morocco has moved to a very advanced stage in its quest for the development of its capabilities in the field of space and satellites. this confirmed his superiority in this field at the regional level, and perhaps this is what enabled it to move to a very advanced stage towards possessing a distinguished and strong space industry and expertise.


https://www.alalam.ma/المغرب-يدخل-عالم-صناعة-الأقمار-الإصطناعية_a2575.html

unnamed.jpg


There are Moroccan engineers working at NASA..
 
