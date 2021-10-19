Morocco continues its arms race to scare Algeria?

Mann Algerian newspapers are the worst type of propagandists which is basically made of alarmists you have people like Ceylal writting that is absolutely hopelesshis the worst alarmist who has ever walked on this earth. I personally don't object to competiton it is health to be competitive with each other but it shouldn't go beyond that. OIC should attempt to intervene and bring the diplomatic relations back to normal. Turkey is so cynical here it is just selling weapons on all ends but doesn't bother to make a summit here and the worst of all is Egypt that doesn't want to bring the diplomatic relations the competition part will always be there between this two that part is hopeless but the diplomatic relations should atleast be returned to usual