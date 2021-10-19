Titanium100
SENIOR MEMBER
- Mar 1, 2019
- 4,462
- -7
- Country
-
- Location
-
Morocco continues its arms race to scare Algeria?
October 16, 2021 Morroco 0 Views
The Kingdom of Morocco is keeping a dangerous pace in the arms race. This is not very comforting news to be spread in the Moroccan media, most recently the UK̵ 7;s ingestion of military equipment from the United States. In these times of tension with Algeria.
The arms race in Morocco is not weakening, where the authorities are waging an insane race to acquire military equipment. The Royal Armed Forces (FAR) have received a new batch of American military equipment. Enough to strengthen their military arsenal, announced Bladi. This takeover comes at a time when the tensions between Algiers and Rabat are very high with violent demonstrations on both sides.
Indeed, after the escalation in August, after the decision by Algiers to break off diplomatic relations between the two countries and the closure of Algerian airspace to Moroccan planes in October, the Algerian army is entering the threat phase. Military maneuvers were simply carried out in which a strong naval force was stationed on the edge of the Moroccan border. A message well understood by Morocco that followed suit.
This followed in the sense that, since these famous Algerian sea maneuvers, news about the procurement of armaments by the royal authorities has been regular. In early October there were indeed reports of military and security agreements between Israel and Morocco. The kingdom is said to have signed arms sales deals with Israeli company Rafael to purchase a variety of Spike missiles, including the Spike LR II and Spike NLOS. Harop Kamikaze drones will be shipped between 2021 and 2024. Morocco even received a batch of Turkish Bayraktar TB2 drones.
“Morocco’s interest in buying these Israeli and Turkish devices is justified by the fact that they are the same weapons used by the Algerian army and its armed groups … Be it the Kamikaze Harop (weighing 16 kg and airworthy) with a speed of 417 km / h), which are used for deep impacts and to hit targets of great importance, or fifth generation spike missiles with GPS and bidirectional data connection, ”explained the Moroccan press.
After all this demonstration, we learn that Morocco has just received a shipment of military equipment from the United States. At a total cost of $ 10 million, this lot consists of weapons and military transport vehicles. Receipt of this new batch of U.S. military equipment is according to an announcement from. Part of the EDA Excess Defense Articles (EDA) program. Fern Morocco, defense media. A real arms race that Morocco has embarked on. Should Algeria be warned?
Morocco, Mohammed VI buys weapons everywhere
October 18, 2021 Morroco 0 Views
Morocco is continuing its intensive armaments campaign with new purchases of around $ 62 million in military equipment. These orders were fulfilled by Turkey. Coldly with Algeria, Mohammed VI buys weapons everywhere. Regardless of whether they are of Israel, Turkish or American origin.
The Kingdom of Morocco has seen exponential growth in its arms orders. In September alone, the Royal Armed Forces benefited from top-class military equipment from Turkey and Israel. Delivery time corresponding to the escalation towards Algeria, which led a campaign of intimidation against its Moroccan neighbor.
In fact, after diplomatic relations with Morocco were broken off, Algiers closed its airspace to Moroccan military and civil aircraft. Even aircraft registered in Morocco are not allowed to cross Algerian airspace. As if that wasn’t all, Algeria is now also daring military maneuvers by the navy, very close to the border with Morocco.
A message to Morocco that has apparently received five out of five. In fact, the kingdom has been armed ever since. Israel, USA, Turkey … The weapons come from everywhere. When in 2020 the total amount of Turkish weapons acquired by Morocco was $ 402,000, King Mohammed VI drew. A jackpot of $ 62 million in September 2021 to buy weapons from Erdogan.
Not only Turkey supplies arms to Morocco. In fact, military and security agreements between Israel and Morocco were actually reported in early October. The kingdom is said to have signed arms sales deals with Israeli company Rafael to purchase a variety of Spike missiles, including the Spike LR II and Spike NLOS. Harop Kamikaze drones will be shipped between 2021 and 2024. A batch of Turkish Bayraktar TB2 drones has even been shipped to Morocco.
Last week, the Shereefian Kingdom received a $ 10 million shipment of military equipment from the United States. This lot consists of weapons and military transport vehicles. Proof that the King of Morocco is arming his army.
October 16, 2021 Morroco 0 Views
The Kingdom of Morocco is keeping a dangerous pace in the arms race. This is not very comforting news to be spread in the Moroccan media, most recently the UK̵ 7;s ingestion of military equipment from the United States. In these times of tension with Algeria.
The arms race in Morocco is not weakening, where the authorities are waging an insane race to acquire military equipment. The Royal Armed Forces (FAR) have received a new batch of American military equipment. Enough to strengthen their military arsenal, announced Bladi. This takeover comes at a time when the tensions between Algiers and Rabat are very high with violent demonstrations on both sides.
Indeed, after the escalation in August, after the decision by Algiers to break off diplomatic relations between the two countries and the closure of Algerian airspace to Moroccan planes in October, the Algerian army is entering the threat phase. Military maneuvers were simply carried out in which a strong naval force was stationed on the edge of the Moroccan border. A message well understood by Morocco that followed suit.
This followed in the sense that, since these famous Algerian sea maneuvers, news about the procurement of armaments by the royal authorities has been regular. In early October there were indeed reports of military and security agreements between Israel and Morocco. The kingdom is said to have signed arms sales deals with Israeli company Rafael to purchase a variety of Spike missiles, including the Spike LR II and Spike NLOS. Harop Kamikaze drones will be shipped between 2021 and 2024. Morocco even received a batch of Turkish Bayraktar TB2 drones.
“Morocco’s interest in buying these Israeli and Turkish devices is justified by the fact that they are the same weapons used by the Algerian army and its armed groups … Be it the Kamikaze Harop (weighing 16 kg and airworthy) with a speed of 417 km / h), which are used for deep impacts and to hit targets of great importance, or fifth generation spike missiles with GPS and bidirectional data connection, ”explained the Moroccan press.
After all this demonstration, we learn that Morocco has just received a shipment of military equipment from the United States. At a total cost of $ 10 million, this lot consists of weapons and military transport vehicles. Receipt of this new batch of U.S. military equipment is according to an announcement from. Part of the EDA Excess Defense Articles (EDA) program. Fern Morocco, defense media. A real arms race that Morocco has embarked on. Should Algeria be warned?
Morocco, Mohammed VI buys weapons everywhere
October 18, 2021 Morroco 0 Views
Morocco is continuing its intensive armaments campaign with new purchases of around $ 62 million in military equipment. These orders were fulfilled by Turkey. Coldly with Algeria, Mohammed VI buys weapons everywhere. Regardless of whether they are of Israel, Turkish or American origin.
The Kingdom of Morocco has seen exponential growth in its arms orders. In September alone, the Royal Armed Forces benefited from top-class military equipment from Turkey and Israel. Delivery time corresponding to the escalation towards Algeria, which led a campaign of intimidation against its Moroccan neighbor.
In fact, after diplomatic relations with Morocco were broken off, Algiers closed its airspace to Moroccan military and civil aircraft. Even aircraft registered in Morocco are not allowed to cross Algerian airspace. As if that wasn’t all, Algeria is now also daring military maneuvers by the navy, very close to the border with Morocco.
A message to Morocco that has apparently received five out of five. In fact, the kingdom has been armed ever since. Israel, USA, Turkey … The weapons come from everywhere. When in 2020 the total amount of Turkish weapons acquired by Morocco was $ 402,000, King Mohammed VI drew. A jackpot of $ 62 million in September 2021 to buy weapons from Erdogan.
Not only Turkey supplies arms to Morocco. In fact, military and security agreements between Israel and Morocco were actually reported in early October. The kingdom is said to have signed arms sales deals with Israeli company Rafael to purchase a variety of Spike missiles, including the Spike LR II and Spike NLOS. Harop Kamikaze drones will be shipped between 2021 and 2024. A batch of Turkish Bayraktar TB2 drones has even been shipped to Morocco.
Last week, the Shereefian Kingdom received a $ 10 million shipment of military equipment from the United States. This lot consists of weapons and military transport vehicles. Proof that the King of Morocco is arming his army.
Last edited: