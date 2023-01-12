Morocco buys 92 Indian Military Trucks made by Tata Advanced Systems

INS_Vikrant
In a statement on Twitter, the Moroccan Royal Armed Forces on Sunday confirmed that the military trucks they ordered were “on their way to be delivered.”
IDRW posted photos showing the 92 LPTA 244 6x6 trucks ready to be exported to Morocco from Port Pipavav, located on the West Coast of India.
The website Military Africa detailed the truck’s many features, saying that it is “suitable for up-armoring, and can be configured for a variety of applications, including a common gun tower, a multi-barrel rocket launcher, and a missile firing unit,” among others.
The new shipment is part of Morocco’s efforts to diversify its arms purchases, with the aim of strengthening and upgrading its army with state-of-the-art equipment.
Morocco Receives 92 Military Trucks from India’s Tata Advanced Systems
Morocco’s Royal Armed Forces has received a total of 92 six-wheel military trucks manufactured by the Indian aerospace, defense, and military company Tata Advanced Systems, the Indian Defence Research Wing (IDRW) reported.
