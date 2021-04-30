What's new

Morocco and UK plan to build $9.4 BN Undersea Tunnel To Link Africa To Europe

Mohamed Bin Tughlaq

Mohamed Bin Tughlaq

GriffinsRule said:
Seems like a waste of money.
Morocco has to it's south one of the biggest markets in the world the west african belt and it is a place concentrated with high population hence why there is a huge market there.

As you can see that green zone is west Africa and home to nearly half billion - 500million. One of the reasons why Algeria is involved in the West Sahara issues they are both trying to outwitt each other and gain lions share from this market and become it's main provider and transit. If Western Sahara gains full Independence Morocco is cut off from the West Africa land link Morocco won't accept this and Algeria want that to happen so that it becomes the sole provider and transit hub into the north and Europe. Both Economies have benefited from West Africa..


Morocco wants that linkage to Europe because it wants to bump European goods into West Africa and vice versa gain money on both sides while Spain and Portugal also want this same thing because mostly their goods will bump into West Africa
 
zartosht

Spain should retake Gibralter... or tell the Brits to pound sand.

a remnant of a disgusting genocidal empire that enslaved and wrecked absolute havoc on humanity.

the British playbook to permenantly conquering a strategic territory: import english/scots to a territory. make them 100% dependent on Britain for security and survival .

and then claim "Democracy" when countries want their land back. They will claim the colonizers are now the locals and Britain is just protecting them .and there is nothing they can do

they did this to Argentina in the falklands. same thing done to spain in in Gibralter

they did this to the IRish as well. they were not content with just genociding the Irish, so they imported scots and welsh into Northern Ireland. Then cut a huge chunk of Northern Ireland from the rest of Ireland and claim that those are "loyalist Irish that want to stay with britain)

British history shits out 3 nazi regimes before breakfast when it comes to sheer savagery and destruction. Yet history romanticizes this.. .absolutely disgusting. retake gibralter and send the locals swimming bACK TO their beloved Britain.
 
Ceylal said:
Hogwash! Morocco and the UK? Just like if Spain was a potted plant.
That place belongs to the British tho. I don't see the issue here. Spain wants herself for this to go ahead because it will benefit most of it and spain herself is currently in ongoing negotiations with Morocco to make an undersea tunnel which means someone will win the deal whether it is spain or UK we will know soon
 
zartosht said:
Spain should retake Gibralter... or tell the Brits to pound sand.

a remnant of a disgusting genocidal empire that enslaved and wrecked absolute havoc on humanity.

the British playbook to permenantly conquering a strategic territory: import english/scots to a territory. make them 100% dependent on Britain for security and survival .

and then claim "Democracy" when countries want their land back. They will claim the colonizers are now the locals and Britain is just protecting them .and there is nothing they can do

they did this to Argentina in the falklands. same thing done to spain in in Gibralter

they did this to the IRish as well. they were not content with just genociding the Irish, so they imported scots and welsh into Northern Ireland. Then cut a huge chunk of Northern Ireland from the rest of Ireland and claim that those are "loyalist Irish that want to stay with britain)

British history shits out 3 nazi regimes before breakfast when it comes to sheer savagery and destruction. Yet history romanticizes this.. .absolutely disgusting. retake gibralter and send the locals swimming bACK TO their beloved Britain.
Don't forget the British Virgin Islands. Some land taken in the Carribbean

White privelige is very real and won't fade anytime soon.
 
camelguy said:
Don't forget the British Virgin Islands. Some land taken in the Carribbean

White privelige is very real and won't fade anytime soon.
British Virgin Islands and maybe there are few others such as the caymen Islands tho the Caymen Islands is a beautiful place
 
Beast

camelguy said:
Whites are looked up to in Asia, your people value whites over Asians
Really? Why China fight with US for trade war and our Chinese right? We shall look up to White and surrender according to your theory?

But the experience I have with Arabs, is different. They look up to whites like God! That is why the Egypt, UAE, Qatar and Saudi close r/s with Europe and Americans. :enjoy:
 
