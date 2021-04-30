Morocco and UK plan to build $9.4 BN Undersea Tunnel To Link Africa To Europe

Mohamed Bin Tughlaq
Morocco has to it's south one of the biggest markets in the world the west african belt and it is a place concentrated with high population hence why there is a huge market there.Seems like a waste of money.
Don't forget the British Virgin Islands. Some land taken in the CarribbeanSpain should retake Gibralter... or tell the Brits to pound sand.
a remnant of a disgusting genocidal empire that enslaved and wrecked absolute havoc on humanity.
the British playbook to permenantly conquering a strategic territory: import english/scots to a territory. make them 100% dependent on Britain for security and survival .
and then claim "Democracy" when countries want their land back. They will claim the colonizers are now the locals and Britain is just protecting them .and there is nothing they can do
they did this to Argentina in the falklands. same thing done to spain in in Gibralter
they did this to the IRish as well. they were not content with just genociding the Irish, so they imported scots and welsh into Northern Ireland. Then cut a huge chunk of Northern Ireland from the rest of Ireland and claim that those are "loyalist Irish that want to stay with britain)
British history shits out 3 nazi regimes before breakfast when it comes to sheer savagery and destruction. Yet history romanticizes this.. .absolutely disgusting. retake gibralter and send the locals swimming bACK TO their beloved Britain.
White privelige is very real and won't fade anytime soon.
White privelige is very real and won't fade anytime soon.
Really? Why China fight with US for trade war and our Chinese right? We shall look up to White and surrender according to your theory?Whites are looked up to in Asia, your people value whites over Asians
