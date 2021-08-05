Morocco and Nigeria are progressing in the completion of the gas export pipeline to European countries

Nigerian Oil Minister Timimbri Silva said that Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari and King Mohammed VI of Morocco are "very committed" to the completion of the gas pipeline between Nigeria and Morocco, and stressed that the two countries will move to advanced stages in order to accelerate the completion of this major project linking the African and European continents.King Mohammed VI and President Muhammadu Buhari reiterated their common determination to continue the strategic projects between the two countries and to complete them as soon as possible, especially the Nigeria-Morocco gas pipeline.The Nigerian Minister of Oil said, in press statements, that “Morocco shares borders with Europe. Therefore, as soon as the gas pipeline reaches it, we can connect it with Maroc Gas and transport it directly to Europe.”For his part, a media advisor to the Nigerian presidency said in a statement to The East African website that President Buhari "greatly appreciates the gas pipeline project with Morocco, and he wants to see this project succeed."The Federal Republic of Nigeria is one of the top 10 countries in the world in terms of gas resources with more than 600 trillion cubic feet, and Abuja is betting on the joint gas pipeline project with Rabat, in order to target the trans-Saharan and European markets.The Moroccan-Nigerian gas pipeline project, since the beginning of its announcement, has been subjected to a major campaign of confusion by the opponents of the Kingdom of Morocco, especially by Algeria, which described it on more than one occasion as a “fake project.”Last December, the Economic Community of West African States, known for its acronym "CEDIAW", studied the Moroccan-Nigerian gas pipeline project, in the presence of experts and representatives of the Moroccan National Office of Hydrocarbons and Minerals.The economic group explained that the objectives of the meeting also include “informing member states of the current level of project implementation, followed by evaluating the interactions between this project and the gas pipeline linking Nigeria and Morocco, and then monitoring member states’ directives on the coordination process between the two pipelines.”Amina Benkhadra, Director-General of the National Office of Hydrocarbons and Minerals, revealed that the gas pipeline project that will connect Morocco with Nigeria has reached advanced stages, noting that the first phase related to the feasibility study was completed in March 2019, Then proceed to the second stage, which is mainly related to the audit study of the project.It is worth noting that the gas pipeline project between Morocco and Nigeria was approved during a visit by King Mohammed VI to Nigeria in December 2016; It is one of the strategic projects announced by the Kingdom in order to contribute to the energy integration of Africa, and is supervised by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation and the National Office of Hydrocarbons and Minerals in Morocco.It is expected that this line will start from Nigeria, then Benin, Togo, Ghana, Cote d'Ivoire and Liberia, passing through Sierra Leone, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Gambia, Senegal, then Mauritania, reaching Morocco as the last stop before extending to Europe.