Moroccan strategic Projects: news, discussions & updates

Local media reported that Morocco is working on studies it has conducted on the use of nuclear energy to provide its electricity needs, after investing in renewable energy fields.In response to questions from members of the House of Advisors, Morocco's Minister of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development, Leila Benali, said that her ministry "conducted an assessment of the use of nuclear energy in electricity production in 2015, and prepared a report on the subject this year in order to activate the assessment's recommendations."The Moroccan minister indicated that the report that was prepared deals with "the fields of infrastructure necessary for the use of nuclear energy, human competencies, and the legislative aspect."At the same time, Benali pointed out that Morocco "has accumulated an important base of knowledge and experience within the framework of the necessary preparations in order to take an informed national decision regarding the production of electricity using nuclear energy."Morocco's nuclear research reactor