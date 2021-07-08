Moroccan-Italian negotiations to acquire two Berghamini Italian FREEM SW and air defense frigates

In a new piece of news, an Italian magazine challenged Moroccan-Italian negotiations with Fincantieri to acquire two pieces of the Italian FREEM SW and air defense frigate.The frigate is armed with anti-ship missiles and torpedoes, in addition to the Aster-30 long-range air defense with a range of 120 km and the Aster-15 short-range air defense with a range of 30 km.Within the framework of a plan to strengthen the Royal Navy fleet to confront the new challenges imposed by the expansion of the Kingdom’s maritime domain, the increasing possibilities of finding riches off the coast of the Kingdom, and the increasing risks to our vast maritime domain, the Royal Armed Forces and the Royal Navy worked within the framework of a project known as OMEGA to supply the fleet with new combat units for blue water.In this context, Italian press sources revealed that there are negotiations between the Kingdom and the Italian company Fincantieri in order to supply the Royal Navy with FREMM Carlo Bergamini units in their anti-submarine version.This trend, if confirmed, reflects the growing importance of the maritime domains in the strategy of protecting the national security of the Kingdom and as one of the locomotives of the country's comprehensive development.* Egypt always starts the trend as we've seen with the Rafale.. and now with the Berghamini frigates.. after Indonesia bought 6 recently after Egypt , now is the turn of Morocco.. not to say that Canada too showed interest..Egypt always starts the trend as we've seen with the Rafale.. and now with the Berghamini frigates.. after Indonesia bought 6 recently after Egypt , now is the turn of Morocco.. not to say that Canada too showed interest..