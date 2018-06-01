More undeclared bank accounts of PTI found



More undeclared bank accounts of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) have surfaced as the perusal of its financial documents continued for the second day on Tuesday, sources told Dawn.





The perusal process will end on Wednesday (today) as the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had allowed only 40 hours for scrutiny of PTI accounts by two financial analysts nominated by petitioner Akbar S. Babar in the foreign funding case.





The sources said that as more secret PTI accounts had come to light, the petitioner — who is a disgruntled member of the party — demanded perusal of all original accounts requisitioned through the State Bank of Pakistan which have been kept secret by the ECP Scrutiny Committee.





While the perusal process will end on Wednesday, the ECP is yet to decide on the latest application of the petitioner seeking perusal of original PTI bank statements.





