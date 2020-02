Hi,Brothers can you do a favour ? I am now loosing the count of Tangos being sent to hellin the last couple of days. Is it possible if you or any other member create a thread and keep a record there, organize it.So it is easy for us to praise thepeoplewho board these scums on their final journey.Also all these killings have taken momentum after the news (unconfirmed) of Ehsan Ullah Ehsan, is there any connection between them that we are not seeing? Well, will have to wait & see.